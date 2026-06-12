Ex-NFL Standout Now Faces Potential Death Penalty After Murder Indictment

Former NFL linebacker Darron Lee was never quite a household name.

Hardcore football fans may recognize the former Ohio State standout as one of the more athletic and dynamic linebackers to play in the NFL over the last decade.

That being said, the 31-year-old Lee has, sort of, begun to become more of a household name now that he’s hung up his cleats.

The issue is that he’s now becoming known for disturbing reasons.

According to the Associated Press, Lee — a 2016 first-round pick for the New York Jets — has been formally indicted on a first-degree murder charge related to his girlfriend’s death, though he did have charges of evidence tampering ultimately dropped.

Lee allegedly murdered 29-year-old Gabriella Perpetuo in February.

An autopsy report revealed that Perpetuo appeared to have died from multiple blunt-force injuries. They included multiple hematomas, bone breaks, and stab wounds.

The details of the alleged murder are somehow even more grisly.

Fox News reported that during Lee’s February hearing, one of the lead investigators who had stumbled on the crime scene described it as straight out of a horror movie.

The outlet said the investigator “testified there was blood on the staircase, handrails, walls, floors, and in nearly every room of the house. The detective added that the microwave glass was shattered, more glass was scattered throughout the home, and alcohol bottles were present throughout.”

Lee will be tried in Hamilton County Criminal Court, and District Attorney Coty Wamp has confirmed that the case is eligible for a death penalty sentence, though a final decision is still pending.

But the most disturbing aspects of this situation came from what Lee allegedly did afterward.

Lee had apparently called police to report that he found Perpetuo unresponsive after she had seemingly hit her head in the shower.

Before calling authorities, however, prosecutors allege that Lee had actually consulted ChatGPT about some very suspicious inquiries.

The Associated Press reported, “He asked the artificial intelligence assistant whether a fall could cause bruising to two eyes and ‘two stabby looking wounds.’”

Investigators also found chemical cleaning supplies at Lee’s home, sparking concerns that he may have planned to clean up the blood.

For Lee, this is the latest development in a string of disturbing incidents involving law enforcement.

When he was arrested in February, Lee was on probation in both Ohio and Florida, after being charged in three separate alleged assaults involving a man, Lee’s mother, and the mother of his child.

An arraignment date has not been set.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.