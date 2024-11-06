Just in case you needed one last reminder about how the “party of diversity” views diversity of thought, one needs only to look at an Election Day X thread by a former NFL running back.

Slightly before 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Le’Veon Bell — best known for his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the all-important swing state of Pennsylvania — criticized the black community for being “more racist” than whites for his take on Republican nominee Donald Trump, who he’s supporting.

Bell, who is black, began the eight-post thread by opining that “black people more racist than white people if you REALLY think about it.”

“the MOMENT I decided to endorse Trump (a white man) a bunch of my own people started calling me all sorts of derogatory names .. and why? because I believe in MORE of what Trump has to offer the country than Kamala Harris?” he wrote.

“because I have my OWN thoughts and beliefs? so basically, side with Kamala Harris because I’m ‘black’ and she’s ‘black’? and if I don’t ima ‘c***’? WILD!”

WARNING: The following posts contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

the MOMENT I decided to endorse Trump (a white man) a bunch of my own people started calling me all sorts of derogatory names .. and why? because I believe in MORE of what Trump has to offer the country than Kamala Harris? — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 5, 2024

Bell spoke at a Trump rally along with another former Steeler, Antonio Brown, in October, according to Fox News.

Since then, Bell said, he’s gotten put on blast by the black community — and he wanted to make it known he wasn’t just voting with his wallet.

“I think people are very confused about me, but let me make things perfectly clear that my stance has NEVER been about ‘money’ .. the best and simple way I can put it is I LITERALLY sat out a full nfl season in 2018 because of something that I STOOD FOR MYSELF,” he wrote, “and could careless about who liked it, or didn’t like it .. I was thinking for ME and what I BELIEVED IN.”

and could careless about who liked it, or didn’t like it .. I was thinking for ME and what I BELIEVED IN .. — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 5, 2024

“so I find it INSANE, I get called names from my ‘own people’ because i’m doin what I believe is the right thing .. what I BELIEVE is the right thing .. Insane. that’s all I can say.”

“at the end of the day, I was made for this .. God made me stronger than ever, I can handle any heat that comes my way .. i’ve already had my trail run .. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

at the end of the day, I was made for this .. God made me stronger than ever, I can handle any heat that comes my way .. i’ve already had my trail run .. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 5, 2024

And, indeed, you didn’t have to venture far into the comments to find the obnoxious remarks:

Then support @Kaepernick7 who stands for your people! Not Chump, aka Dumpster with suits for RAPE 32 S/A accusations, never pays his bills and is just an evil MF! TF? You got passed though in school huh? — Benadryl Bae (@ReneeRayBae) November 5, 2024

Ya and your career went out the window with that dumb ass decision — Hoe collector (@Btchesaintsh1t) November 5, 2024

Of course, if you’re a pro football player and this is the kind of hate you’re getting, just imagine what the average voter who leaves the Democratic plantation gets from their friends and relatives.

Diversity, it seems, goes out the window once you start insisting on a diversity of ideas.

