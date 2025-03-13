One of the NFL’s more loquacious and outspoken alumnus has found himself in quite the ugly situation — and it’s apparently going to cost him.

Former NFL All Pro-turned-journeyman Le’Veon Bell, who enjoyed his best years as a running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers (despite how poorly it ended there), has been ordered to pay $25 million after a family member alleged that Bell had abused her for years, according to WTAE-TV.

The outlet added, “Court documents said the woman alleged she was a minor when the abuse occurred, stating it happened when Bell would return home to Ohio.

“She said the abuse took place during his college years and beyond, ending when she was 18 years old.”

According to NBC Sports, Bell may have exacerbated this issue by flat-out ignoring it.

“The lawsuit was filed in March 2024,” NBC’s Mike Florio reports. “Bell never responded to it. In October 2024, the presiding judge entered a default judgement.

“Two weeks ago, a trial proceeded on the question of damages only. Bell wasn’t there.”

TMZ, which first broke the story, is also reporting that the alleged victim was Bell’s cousin.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Bell is still adamantly denying any wrongdoing.

In fact, his lawyer even explained to TMZ why his client appeared to ignore the lawsuit in the first place.

“My client adamantly denies any and all allegations that have been lodged against him,” attorney Thomas W. Shaffer told TMZ. “Further, he was never served with a civil complaint or any documents.”

The details proffered by TMZ are disturbing, to say the least. (Warning The following paragraphs containing sexually explicit details that may be disturbing for some readers.)

“Jada Bell said in a lawsuit filed in Franklin County, Ohio, last year that she’s Le’Veon’s cousin … and when she was just six or seven years old, Le’Veon began having nonconsensual, incestual relations with her,” TMZ reported.

Additionally, Le’Veon Bell allegedly used “slang terms” to get Jada to perform certain acts.

(I.e. The word “fire” was a slang term for oral sex.)

The alleged abuse reportedly happened for years, until Jada turned 18.

Le’Veon’s attorney, however, contends that this fight is far from over: “The default judgment granted was based upon violations of his Fifth Amendment rights of due process for failing to be served. My client is in the process of filing a motion to open and reverse the default judgment because the merits of the case have never been litigated.”

As for Bell, while he has not publicly remarked on this case — likely due to ongoing litigation — he did post one cryptic X post shortly after the news first spread that he was on the hook for tens of millions of dollars.

you can’t stop God’s plan — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 12, 2025

“[Y]ou can’t stop God’s plan,” he wrote on Wednesday.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.