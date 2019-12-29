Ex-NFL Star Who Regrets Voting for Obama Predicts 'Black Awakening' for Trump

A former NFL star who abandoned the Democratic Party after deciding it had abandoned him predicts President Donald Trump will tap a large reservoir of black support in the 2020 presidential election.

Jack Brewer, a former defensive back, told “Fox & Friends” on Saturday that he had campaigned for former President Barack Obama, but grew disillusioned in the later years of the Obama administration.

“For me, once I saw the policies that President Obama pushed in the back half of his presidency just — it left a bad taste in my mouth,” he said.

“And then I really started being awakening to what was happening with the Democratic Party — making so many promises but then abandoning the community that I worked so hard in,” he said.

Brewer, now an outspoken conservative who played for the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals, said a “black awakening” will take place and give Trump more than 20 percent of the black vote in 2020. NBC estimated Trump received 8 percent of the black vote in 2016.

TRENDING: Video Shows Apache Attack Helicopter Light Up Sky Over US Embassy in Iraq

Revelations of the tactics the FBI used in launching its surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016 should resonate with black Americans, Brewer said.

“You got the FBI blatantly going after the president in targeting him, changing emails, and going after him in the same corrupt way that they went against Martin Luther King and many black leaders,” Brewer said.

Watch the interview here:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com



Brewer noted that unlike Trump, who has embraced prison reform, Democrats passed harsh laws such as the 1994 Bill Clinton-era crime bill.

“I said enough was enough,” he added, “and I really started putting aside what my parents and my grandparents taught me about sticking to the Democratic Party because they were the party for African Americans.”

In a Dec. 4 commentary piece for Fox News, Brewer wrote that he is not alone in his disenchantment with Democrats.

He wrote that he and other black Americans have “recognized that while Democrats make big promises to black voters in the run-up to every election, too often those promises are forgotten once the polls close.”

“In part that’s because Democrats take our votes for granted – they just assume the vast majority of black people will vote Democratic. If more of us voted for Republicans, candidates in both parties would do more to compete for our votes,” he wrote.

RELATED: Sheriff Rips Buttigieg's Proposed Drug Policies: 'He Is Guaranteeing More Drug Addicts'

Brewer questioned the ingrained notion that the Democratic Party is the rightful home of black voters.

Should black Americans be supporting President Donald Trump? Yes

No



Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (2803 Votes) 2% (70 Votes)

“[T]oo often, black supporters of President Trump and other Republican candidates are looked down on by many of our fellow African-Americans as sellouts or Uncle Toms – as if voting for Democrats was a requirement for being considered authentically black in America today. This is ridiculous,” he wrote.

“White people vote for both Democrats and Republicans, and no one questions their ‘whiteness’ based on who they vote for. So why should being black have such a strong association with voting for Democrats?” he wrote.

Brewer wrote that black voters should look at the president’s track record, and decide whether they prefer the tired talk of the Democratic Party or the actions of the Trump administration in lowering unemployment and embarking upon prison reform.

Let’s wait for the liberal spin…. https://t.co/B1yre6iGqs — Jack Brewer (@JackBrewerBSI) December 26, 2019

“I think if more people from my community approach President Trump with an open mind and look at his record, more will support him for reelection. That’s a good thing. Democrats shouldn’t expect to get our votes automatically,” he wrote.

“Black Americans finally have a president who is delivering on his promises to us with results our ancestors dreamed about,” he wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.