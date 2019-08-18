Ex-NFL Star, University of Texas Legend Cedric Benson Dead at 36 – Report

Former NFL star and University of Texas standout Cedric Myron Benson has died at 36, according to multiple reports.

BREAKING: Former UT and NFL football player Cedric Benson killed in Austin overnight motorcycle crash, family and friends confirm. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) August 18, 2019

According to the Austin American-Statesmen, emergency officials in the Texas capital said they were investigating a crash that happened Saturday night.

Benson and an unnamed female passenger on the motorcycle were reportedly killed.

Two other adults were also injured in the crash and suffered non-fatal injuries.

KEYE-TV reported that a motorcycle struck a white van that was pulling out.

The two injured in the van refused medical attention.

FINAL: Auto v Motorcycle at ~5600 blk Mount Bonnell Rd; #ATCEMSMedics advising 4 total patients – 2 adult patients, ~30’s Male & 30’s Female declared Deceased On Scene & 2 adult patients with non-life-threatening injuries will be non-transports. Expect extended road closures. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 18, 2019

Based on his Instagram posts, Benson appeared to be a motorcycle enthusiast, posting numerous photos of bikes and himself on them.

Benson became a legend in Texas between both his high school and college accomplishments on the gridiron.

Benson burst onto the scene at Robert E. Lee High School in Midland, Texas. He won three straight state championships, and rushed for 15 total touchdowns in those three games.

From there, Benson’s legend only grew at the University of Texas at Austin.

Benson rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons at UT.

In his last season at Texas, in 2004, Benson rushed for a mind-boggling 1,834 yards and 20 total touchdowns. One year earlier, Benson notched 22 total touchdowns.

Many considered Benson’s greatest college football game his 2003 outing on the road against Texas A&M, where he rushed for 283 yards and four touchdowns. Texas won the game 46-15.

Benson never quite captured the same glory in the NFL, but was still a very productive running back at the highest levels of football.

After being selected with the fourth overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, Benson underwhelmed his first three years in the league.

After finding his way to to the Cincinnati Bengals, Benson found his groove, going three straight seasons between 2009-2011 averaging over 1,000 rushing yards a season.

Benson finished his NFL career with a quiet season for the Green Bay Packers.

