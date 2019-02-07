Ex-NYPD Officer Posts Picture of ‘Muslim Community Patrol’ Cruiser, Says ‘Looks Like Sharia Police’

Brooklyn’s latest addition to its array of Neighborhood Watch-style groups is raising concerns far beyond the limits of the area that the Muslim Community Patrol plans to be present.

The patrol was founded by local Muslims in response to concerns about hate crimes, Maeen Ali, one of the patrol’s founders, told The New York Times.

Its members will use cars almost identical to New York City patrol cars.

On its website, the group says it is “a civilian patrol organization established to patrol neighboring communities in order to protect members of the local community from escalating quality-of-life nuisance crimes.”

“The organization’s vision is to promote the safety and well‐being of all residents of the neighboring communities. MCP acts as a liaison between the local police as well as the local community, bridging gaps, community services, providing safety education and patrol tips for all,” it said.

Not everyone is convinced, including former NYPD officer John Cardillo, now a host of Newsmax’s “America Talks Live.”

“Not at all comfortable with this. ‘Muslim Community Patrol’ in NYC, driving cars that look identical to NYPD RMPs. This looks a lot like Sharia Police. In Brooklyn,” he tweeted.

Some Muslims had their own concerns about the project.

Somia Elrowmeim, adult education and women’s empowerment manager at the Arab American Association of New York, said the patrols need to avoid harming the image of the city’s Muslim community.

As The Times described it, “she said a single misstep from the patrol could reflect poorly on the city’s entire Muslim community. She said more outreach to community leaders was essential before patrols began operating.”

“Until then, Ms. Elrowmeim, 34, offered this message: ‘We don’t want you near our community.'”

Other influential members of the community were also taken by surprise, according to The Times. Habib Joudeh, vice president of the Arab American Association of New York, told the newspaper he knew nothing about the patrol until it started generating controversy.

“You have to inform people of what’s going on first,” Joudeh told The Times.

Noor Rabah, the vice president of Muslim Community Patrol & Services, said the organization will be careful.

“It’s like a neighborhood watch but on steroids,” he told The Times. “Presence is prevention. Just us being around should deter the average criminal mind of doing something to harm another person.”

“We know our place: We are not cops,” he said. “We are simply patrollers for the community that also serve as the eyes and ears for the NYPD.”

The group currently has two cars to cover its neighborhoods in Brooklyn and wants to expand to five by the end of the month, The Times reported. Eventually, it wants to expand to patrol the entire city.

Leaders say the group is self-funded.

Patrol members will be unarmed. The group says their mission is to bridge cultural issues, report suspicious activity, respond to traffic accidents and help in missing persons cases.

“More than buildings went down in 9/11. Trust between communities went down,” said Brooklyn’s borough president Eric L. Adamsk who supports the Muslim patrol. “We are building it back one brick at a time, and this patrol is one of those bricks.”

The New York Post noted that the patrol is not the only culture-specific patrol in New York City. It would join the Shomrim, which protects members of the Jewish community, and the Brooklyn Asian Safety Patrol

