A few years ago, when someone said something cretinous on Twitter, the en vogue response was to tell the person: “Delete your account.”

That person wasn’t going to, of course, and no one was under the misapprehension the subject of their ire was going to go into their settings and deactivate it in contrite abnegation. Before the phrase became overused and was trotted out at the slightest provocation, it was an effective way of telling someone their online behavior was noxious.

I’m bringing the phrase back today not as a retort, but as a heartfelt plea to left-wing journalist Kurt Eichenwald: Delete your account. Please.

It’s not for my sake. In fact, you’ve actually blocked me — and since I don’t recall ever making a comment about you or on one of your posts on social media, I can only assume it’s because a) I’ve written about your strange habits on and off of Twitter and/or b) you just block any published conservative, no matter how insignificant. (And trust me, I am.)

Rather, it’s for your sake. We’ll get into your history of social media self-owns in a little bit, but let’s talk about what happened this week and why it could end up with you and actor Nick Searcy in a fight to the death over mask-wearing, should you actually go through with your own rhetoric.

You’re a big believer in masks, as I can tell by the fact your Twitter name is “Kurt ‘Masks Save Lives’ Eichenwald.” (I’m assuming this wasn’t a legal change.) As it turns out, I’m a believer in masks, too. Aside from when I’ve eaten in restaurants, I can’t think of any time in the past nine months or so where I’ve been in an enclosed public place without one.

When I see someone without a mask in an enclosed public place, however, I try to keep in mind these interactions likely aren’t where COVID transmission usually happens, judging by the meager body of scientific study we have to go on. I also think private businesses and other enclosed public spaces should be able to say whether or not you have to wear a mask — and if they say you do, they have every right to eject patrons who don’t. If they say you don’t have to wear a mask, I have every right not to patronize that business or enter that public space.

You, Mr. Eichenwald — a journalist formerly with The New York Times, Vanity Fair and Newsweek, as well as a bestselling author — have a different approach to those who don’t don masks. You keep Immanuel Kant’s categorical imperative in mind when you think about anti-maskers, because it gives you the moral right to search one out and beat them to death. You feel this way because those “antimaskers” supposedly gave your sister, already widowed by COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

Not only that, you felt this was all an appropriate thought string of thoughts to share with the world, at least for a brief period.

First, let me start with your tweet that’s still up about your sister and how you believe she contracted COVID-19:

I have so much hate in my heart tonight. My sister, widowed by COVID, has Covid because of antimaskers. About 4,000 died today; GOP says nothing. @HawleyMO & his ilk are working to harm America. I wish them & their loved ones all the pain & misery they inflicted on this country. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 31, 2020

Your tweet blamed Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley directly. While Hawley has gone maskless in the past, he also introduced legislation to secure the U.S. supply chain for surgical masks, personal protective equipment and other relevant medications early in the coronavirus crisis, making him an interesting target.

Maybe this has to do with his concerns about the election. Nevertheless, I’m truly sorry for your circumstances, although I’m curious how you deduced your sister “has Covid because of antimaskers.”

However, I’m more concerned about this Wednesday eve tweet from you, apparently removed by Twitter for violating its rules.

Democrats like @KurtEichenwald have lost their minds and would throw you into camps without thinking twice about it. Remember that. There is no unity to be had with lunatics like him. pic.twitter.com/b8cxnK6u8T — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 31, 2020

For those of you listening in who don’t want to get caught in the complicated web that is Kant’s categorical imperative, here’s how Kant himself summed it up: “Act only according to that maxim by which you can at the same time will that it should become a universal law.”

Thus, if someone won’t wear a mask, they’re not against killing. Which means Kurt Eichenwald can hunt them down and kill them. Sounds legit.

Actor Nick Searcy from “Justified” — a Hollywood conservative more than willing to stand in as a representative for the anti-masker contingent — offered himself up:

I don’t know if you’ve ever watched “Justified,” Mr. Eichenwald. I have and I’ve seen you on TV. Searcy played U.S. Marshal Art Mullen, and was thoroughly believable as a U.S. Marshal. I don’t think searching out Nick Searcy and trying to kill him will end well for you.

You quickly made it clear you weren’t going to search those anti-mask people out and kill them, you just hope they died a horrible death.

WARNING: Some of the following tweets contain vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

..no, I’m not planning to kill anyone. Just, as the misery descends on our family again, it is hard not to contemplate violence against those who don’t care if they kill. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 31, 2020

If youre willing to risk infecting people to attend a New Year’s Eve party, I hope it’s you who gets COVID, suffers, & dies alone. The families like mine who have seen loved ones go through that because of the selfishness and stupidity of people like you will cheer your demise. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 31, 2020

My brother in law died of COVID. My widowed sister was forced to sell the house & move to an apartment. The complex had an outbreak. Now she has it. I fucking hate you anti-maskers. I hope all of you experience the agony & loss you’ve selfishly inflicted on so many innocents. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 31, 2020

You FUCKING “Christians” who preen about God saving you from COVID so you dont need masks. Youre what Jesus condemns. You kill with hypocrisy. Read Matthew 25:41-46. If you realize the Bible is about more than hating gays, you’ll realize: For your selfishness, you’ll burn in hell — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 31, 2020

BecAuse you FUCKING MORON, masks primarily protect other people. And since 40% of the infected are asymptomatic , the ones without masks are spreading the disease because they don’t give a SHIT about killing others. You are either STILL uninformed or too stupid to care. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 31, 2020

We all have bad nights. However, you’ve had a bad run on social media, and it’s not just because of this:

Quite a difference in 9 months. pic.twitter.com/SMe5IYspDc — Triggy (@adamtriggy) December 31, 2020

Yes, I get it. That hasn’t aged well. The problem is you have a bad run on Twitter going back years.

In 2017, you posted this picture of an anti-Semitic threat you allegedly received.

Yah, crappy photoshop Max. Unfortunately, no, this is what I got today. pic.twitter.com/jmi1U4wLUd — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 8, 2017

Unfortunately, you’d forgotten to close an anime porn page tab on your computer:

B-Chiku [English, Uncensored, 212 pictures] <- You ashamed of your Hentai Porn Fetish Curt?? pic.twitter.com/Qt9NTdAv50 — meme ➐ (@refutal) June 8, 2017

Your excuse was that you were showing it to your family:

…some to show her it was real. But I couldn’t find any – & ended up w/ this. My family reads my twitter feed, so they know this is true. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 8, 2017

This summer, you tweeted that you were ashamed our first lady “is a foreigner” after Melania Trump’s renovation of the White House Rose Garden, although you later said your “complex point” may have been “misunderstood” as xenophobic, according to the Daily Mail.

There was also that time in 2018 where you insulted Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv and then claimed you mixed him up with someone else. (You also wrote a letter to Ben Shapiro asking for Kashuv to be psychologically evaluated.)

WAIT! @KyleKashuv. I apologize. I thought you were someone else who keeps challenging me to a debate with insults. I probably have in the past. This is the first tweet where I know who you are. Nothing else I said is relevant. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 30, 2018

You called Joe Biden sexual assault accuser Tara Reade a “liar” who should be given a “perp walk for filing a false police report” and “[r]ot in hell” in a 32-part tweetstorm:

This is going to be an ugly, angry thread. It’s going to be about rape, written by someone who was violently raped in the early 1980s. Tara Reade is a liar. Im now certain of that beyond a reasonable doubt. Her attention seeking or corrupt performance has demeaned people who../1 — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

…and as for you Tara, please know: You will be getting the attention you so dearly crave, and hopefully it will be when you have your perp walk for filing a false police report recently. Real victims are also not toys for you to gain attention or political goals. Rot in hell. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 2, 2020

Kurt, please. I’m not saying this as an insult. I’m saying this as a plea, both for whatever remains of your reputation and your sanity: Delete your account. Really. Before you have to deal with Nick Searcy.

On the other hand, if you want to go through with this, I think there would be a lot of people who’d pay to see it. If you could unblock me from your Twitter account before this happens, I’d appreciate it. Thanks in advance.

