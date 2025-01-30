Ex-Obama Adviser Jailed as Pedophile, Took Stuffed Animals and Condoms to Meet Little Girl, 9

A former adviser in the Obama administration has been jailed after being found guilty of traveling to Great Britain to have sex with a 9-year-old girl.

Rahamim Shy, 47, of New Jersey was a senior adviser on Pakistan and Afghanistan in the State Department during the administration of former President Barack Obama in the days when Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State, according to C-Span.

The international investment banker visited England’s Bedfordshire in February 2024 after weeks of communicating with an undercover police officer posing as “Debbie,” who was the grandmother of a girl Shy sought to have sex with, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Shy was arrested last year and tried to claim police had no jurisdiction over communications sent from America.

The court ruled that since the proposed offense was to take place in England, English courts had jurisdiction.

Former Barack Obama advisor who ‘raped a nine-year-old girl’ is jailed International investment banker Rahamim Shy, 47, travelled to Bedfordshire from New York in February 2024 to have sex with the girl following more than a month of planning. Using an online forum and later… pic.twitter.com/0xWz1Uxzxq — Rob (@_ROB_29) January 29, 2025



The messages Shy sent from America, as well as those after his arrival, were used in his trial.

Evidence used at the trial included stuffed animals and condoms Shy brought with him in his luggage.

Shy was found guilty of arranging the commission of a child sex offense, which was specified as rape and possessing indecent photographs of a child.

He was sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison.

According to the BBC, the messages Shy sent described in detail what he wanted to do to the 9-year-old he was planning to meet.

He said in the messages that a girl not having sex until she was 9 was a “tad late” and that it was an “honor” to be “her first”.

Lorraine Telford of the Crown Prosecution Service said, Shy “is a predator who was fully prepared to commit unspeakable acts against a child for his own sexual gratification,” according to a news release from the Crown Prosecution Service.

“It was clear from his explicit conversations and items he brought to England that he had only one intention, to commit rape against what he knew was a vulnerable child,” she said.

Telford praised police.

“The fact the child in this case did not exist makes no difference, and it is a credit to the police operation and subsequent prosecution that Shy will no longer pose an immediate threat,” she said.

“All children have the right to feel safe and protected, and I hope this conviction sends a clear message that the CPS, working closely alongside law enforcement, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who seek to sexually exploit children.”

