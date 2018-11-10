Ex-Obama Adviser Trashes Trump over Weather

The White House cited inclement weather in part for President Donald Trump’s cancellation of a planned trip to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial during his visit to France this week.

The president and first lady Melania Trump were scheduled to take part in a service with other world leaders.

Instead, a White House statement citing “scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather” indicated that Chief of Staff John Kelly and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joe Dunford would attend the memorial in Trump’s stead.

Other leaders, including French President Emanuel Macron and Canada’s Justin Trudeau, tweeted from the location during their visit to the cemetery Saturday.

Among the scheduled events were a moment of silence and a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of more than 2,000 Americans killed in the region during World War I.

TRENDING: Keith Ellison Resigns from DNC

News of the U.S. president’s absence brought disapproval from his critics abroad and at home, including Ben Rhodes, a senior aide to President Barack Obama and outspoken Trump detractor.

In response to the White House’s cancellation, Rhodes claimed that Trump’s predecessor would have made sure his team had a plan for bad weather.

Rhodes’ tweet followed a post by David Frum, a political commentator and author of “Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic.”

Two words: contingency plans.Previous White Houses made them. https://t.co/WS6tIItIri — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 10, 2018

“Two words: contingency plans,” Frum wrote. “Previous White Houses made them.”

Rhodes agreed, citing his experience in helping “plan all of President Obama’s trips for 8 years” as proof.

I helped plan all of President Obama’s trips for 8 years. There is always a rain option. Always. https://t.co/exZNlONQOp — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 10, 2018

“There is always a rain option,” he wrote. “Always.”

Rhodes also shared Trudeau’s tweet in another apparent swipe at Trump, saying, “This is what an actual leader does.”

This is what an actual leader does. https://t.co/fFmzIJHmb6 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 10, 2018

Do you agree with Ben Rhodes? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The former Obama adviser continued to attack the president, tweeting a few hours later, “In addition to our veterans, it’s a remarkable insult to our allies who lost so many millions of people for Trump to fly all the way to Europe to sit in a hotel room.”

Rhodes is known by many for helping to sell Obama’s Iran nuclear deal to the American public and admitting he misled reporters to do so.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.