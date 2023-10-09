Share
News

Ex-Porn Star Sparks Firestorm of Controversy After Asking Hamas Terrorists to 'Film Horizontal'

 By Bryan Chai  October 9, 2023 at 1:08pm
Share

A former adult film actress with deep dies to the Middle East has sparked a tidal wave of furor after her recent rhetoric regarding the Hamas invasion of Israel.

OnlyFans star Mia Khalifa, who was born in Beirut, Lebanon, took to X, formerly Twitter, shortly after the bloody Hamas invasion began on Saturday morning.

In subsequent X posts, Khalifa made it crystal clear that she not only approved of some of the atrocities being committed — she wanted a better view of it.

Trending:
Biden Admin Playing Damage Control After Deleted Tweet on Terrorist Attacks in Israel

“Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal,” Khalifa posted on Saturday, just as some of the most gruesome and horrific videos began circulating.

Videos, which The Western Journal will not link to, emerged over the weekend that included graphic content, such as images of children and the elderly being killed.

There were also videos showing Hamas militants parading women around in disturbing manners.

Do you think this will end poorly for Hamas?

One such video showed a woman in the back of a truck, with her bare legs splayed unnaturally as armed Hamas soldiers sat on her lifeless body.

Khalifa would further make light of the situation when she joked about Hamas militants and their fashion choices — while also attacking Israel as an “apartheid regime”:

“I can’t believe the Zionist apartheid regime is being brought down by guerrilla fighters in fake Gucci shirts – the biopics of these moments better reflect that,” Khalifa posted.

Given all that, it’s little surprise that Khalifa was promptly eviscerated on social media for the callous comment.

Related:
Number of Americans Killed in Israel Rising, With More Missing

Khalifa even appeared to lose a business opportunity for the “film horizontal” X post — though she hardly appeared bothered by it.

Khalifa’s remarks echo a growing sentiment in America, where both pundits and politicians seem insistent on ascribing some level of blame on Israel for the horrific Hamas attacks.

Despite that growing sentiment, Khalifa was largely pilloried for her remarks on social media, with many of the more biting responses alluding to the fact that Hamas would likely frown on her previous line of work.

Khalifa actually rose in notoriety after filming an adult scene with a hijab on — prompting literal death threats from various militant groups in the Middle East.

On Monday, Khalifa appeared to try and distance herself and Palestinians from Hamas, before Community Notes promptly reminded her that Hamas was democratically elected.

According to the most recent update from ABC News, Israel’s death toll currently sits at over 900.

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by subscribing today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Biden's Brother Admits It's Him in Naked Selfie Discovered on Gay Dating Website
Youth Football Team to Be Kicked Off Fields So City Can House Illegal Aliens
Ex-Porn Star Sparks Firestorm of Controversy After Asking Hamas Terrorists to 'Film Horizontal'
Joe Rogan Thinks He Knows What California School Was Trying to Do to His 5-Year-Old
Retired NBA Superstar Eviscerates BLM Supporters, Politicians After Bloodshed in Israel
See more...

Conversation