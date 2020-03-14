Ex-Pro Fisherman Slaps Bernie with Lawsuit for Linking Him to 'Criminal Activities'

Wait — isn’t a socialist using something without permission pretty much them living out the height of their ideals?

Ho, ho, ho. That’s what I thought, anyway.

That’s not how former pro fisherman Jason Quinn sees it.

According to The Herald in Rock Hill, South Carolina, an image of local resident Quinn was used in a Bernie Sanders video that made it appear as if he were involved in “criminal activities.”

That video? It’s called “5 Reasons the Border Wall Won’t Stop Drugs,” according to The Herald.

Yeah, I can see how that title could rankle some people.

Now, Quinn is suing Sanders and his 2020 presidential campaign, the outlet said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the campaign was a defendant as well, seeing as how the video, which dates back to 2018, was created before Sanders announced his 2020 presidential run.

“Quinn was a professional bass fisherman for more than 20 years who used an Evan Williams Bourbon boat as part of a sponsorship deal, the lawsuit states,” according to The Herald.

In the lawsuit, Quinn says he “[h]as been harmed by the video’s portrayal of Quinn in reference to the trafficking of illegal drugs.”

“The lawsuit asks for a temporary restraining order, then a permanent order, prohibiting Sanders and the campaign from using Quinn’s identity. The suit also asks for actual and punitive damages,” The Herald reported.

The lawsuit was filed whilst Sanders was the leader in pledged delegates in advance of the South Carolina primary, so its sell-by date definitely has it smelling a bit, erm, ripe.

Nevertheless, if you’re going to be accused of drug-running by the Sanders campaign without your consent, you may as well go out guns blazing. Not that you’d ever use any of those things, mind you!

“Defendants did not obtain consent or seek to receive Quinn’s permission to use his likeness or identity,” Quinn’s lawsuit states.

“Plaintiff brings this action in order to vindicate an egregious, intentional false association created by the video whereby defendants suggested plaintiff is in any way associated in criminal activities, and specifically, that he is in any way associated with the trafficking of illegal drugs.”

We wouldn’t stoke the fires of dissension by posting the video or anything like that:

Oh wait, we would, because it’s stupid.

Apparently, Quinn won the jackpot, because his image was used even though he’s apparently “associated himself with conservative causes and Republican candidates,” The Herald reported.

This isn’t sarcasm, it’s legitimately saying that Quinn’s ship has come in, so to speak.

“This outrageous video created by Mr. Sanders and his campaign, which has been seen by millions of people, portrays Mr. Quinn — in an extraordinarily public and harmful manner — as a criminal and a drug smuggler,” Zach Merritt, an attorney representing Quinn, told the outlet.

“Mr. Quinn is a lifelong Republican who opposes the policies of Mr. Sanders. He is appalled that Mr. Sanders’ team would engage in the unauthorized use of his likeness and image to further Mr. Sanders’ campaign and his positions. This portrayal is completely contrary to who Mr. Quinn is as a person.”

The lawsuit’s stated intent is to “vindicate the intentional false association created by defendants suggesting Quinn supports defendant Sanders, an association that directly conflicts with Quinn’s political and social values.”

Now, I have doubts regarding whether or not this lawsuit will go anywhere. But it’s just one more thing Sanders has to worry about as he clings to his Oval Office hopes — hopes that are growing more and more far-fetched by the day.

