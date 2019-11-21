SECTIONS
News
Print

Ex-Russia Adviser Fiona Hill Ignores Reports, Calls Ukraine Meddling in 2016 'Fictional Narrative'

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published November 21, 2019 at 12:27pm
Print

Dr. Fiona Hill, a former adviser with the National Security Council, testified Thursday as part of the impeachment inquiry that Republicans are propagating the idea of Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, which she claimed is a “fictional narrative.”

However, a Ukrainian court in December 2018 found that officials in that country did meddle in the 2016 U.S. election, The New York Times reported.

Additionally, in a lengthy piece in January 2017 titled, “Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump backfire,” Politico chronicled the dealings of Democratic National Committee operative Alexandra Chalupa who worked with officials from Ukraine to hurt the Trump campaign.

Despite these reports, the former top Russia expert for the White House testified on Thursday before the House Intelligence Committee, “Based on questions and statements I have heard, some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country — and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did.”

TRENDING: Video Captures Rashida Tlaib Asking Police Chief To Only Hire African-Americans for a Particular Job

“This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves,” Hill said.

She added, “And as I told this Committee last month, I refuse to be part of an effort to legitimize an alternate narrative that the Ukrainian government is a U.S. adversary and that Ukraine — not Russia — attacked us in 2016.

“These fictions are harmful even if they are deployed for purely domestic political purposes.”

Do you think Trump was right to ask Zelensky to look into Ukraine's 2016 election meddling?

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has repeatedly mocked Republicans for propagating a “conspiracy theory” about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.

In his opening statement on Thursday, Schiff charged that President Donald Trump, in his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, pressed the new leader to conduct investigations “that would help his re-election campaign.”

One investigation Trump sought, Schiff said, was into “a discredited conspiracy theory that Ukraine, and not Russia, was responsible for interfering in our 2016 election.”

The chairman apparently was dismissing the idea that both Russia and Ukraine interfered in the race.

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes has been one of the members of the Intelligence Committee who has raised the issue of Ukrainian interference in 2016 multiple times.

RELATED: GOP Rep. Devin Nunes Filing Lawsuit Against CNN, Daily Beast over 'False and Scandalous' Stories

In remarks on Thursday, he said, “President Trump had good reason to be wary of Ukrainian election meddling against his campaign and of widespread corruption in that country.”

“It’s not President Trump who got caught, it’s the Democrats who got caught,” Nunes said.

“[T]hey got caught covering up for Alexandra Chalupa, a Democratic National Committee operative, who colluded with Ukrainian officials to smear the Trump campaign.”

Chalupa’s parents immigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine and her family maintains strong ties there.

Nunes noted that Chalupa has refused to testify in the impeachment proceedings.

Nunes said, “Whether the Democrats reap the political benefit they want from this impeachment remains to be seen, but the damage they have done to this country will be long-lasting.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Slipping 'Big Bang Theory' Spinoff Sneaks in Tasteless Impeachment Attack on Trump
Atheist Group Complains That Kanye's Gospel Performance in Jail Is an 'Egregious' Violation
Vindman Says He's at Risk, Doesn't Look Like a Man Fearing for His Life
Jon Voight Slams Liberal Hollywood for 'Propaganda' Before Trump Awards Him National Medal of Arts
'Aircraft Mishap' Kills Two Air Force Airmen
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×