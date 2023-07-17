This whitewash isn’t going to make the scandal go away.

The Great White House Cocaine Mystery of 2023 might have been publicly dismissed by the Secret Service, but former Secret Service agent Don Bongino isn’t letting it die easily.

And neither are some of the former agents he served with.

In an interview posted to Twitter on Sunday by The Daily Signal reporter Mary Margaret Olohan, Bongino said his social network of fellow agents had been texting and emailing him since the bombshell discovery of cocaine in the White House on July 2 began making headlines around the world.

“They are absolutely furious about this,” he said. “I got 50 emails, communications, texts from people. ‘This is embarrassing. Humiliating … They know exactly who it was.'”

In other words, neither Bongino nor his fellow former Secret Service agents are buying the official Secret Service conclusion last week that the question of who brought cocaine into the West Wing of the White House in the lead-up to the Fourth of July holiday will never be answered.

Check out the interview below:

.@dbongino weighs in on the White House cocaine mystery: “A lot of my former colleagues in the Secret Service…they are absolutely furious about this….These are good guys, guys who worked for Obama and Bush…they know exactly who it was.” pic.twitter.com/6Mt0r5jc9K — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 16, 2023

Bongino, who has repeatedly gone public attacking the White House version of events surrounding the discovery of the coke, outlined them again with Olohan — specifically that there is a relatively small number of individuals who would have access to that part of the White House in the first place.

In contrast to the East Wing of the White House, which is open to public tours and the like, the West Wing is “limited access — it’s even more limited access on the weekend,” he said.

“So, there’s probably less than 200 people who could have left this cocaine,” he said.

“They gotta know who did it. The question is, who’s pressuring them … to not find out who did it. And it’s gotta be coming from this White House.”

Regardless of the source of the pressure, Bongino made his feelings clear earlier when he urged the men and women in the Secret Service to avoid letting the Democratic agenda do to their agency what it’s done to the FBI — a once-admired law enforcement that has degraded itself in the public’s eye by, among other things, its atrocious treatment of the Hunter Biden laptop investigation and its meddling in the 2020 election.

“There’s no way that this should have went down the way it did,” he said. “Let me just say as a personal plea to my former colleagues in the Secret Service whom I adore and love, ‘Don’t do to that agency what the FBI did to itself.'”

The only real question about the cocaine mystery, Bongino said, is: “Is it Hunter or one of his friends?”

“Here’s the thing,” he said. “I’m in the Secret Service 12 years, a good amount of time. We’ve never had this problem. … By Occam’s Razor, the process of deduction. Keep things simple. Keep it simple, stupid.

“You’ve got this guy, we never found coke in there before. You’ve got a dude who’s doing coke on tape, who’s got a reputation for being a coke addict. He’s living in the White House. He’s there on Friday. The coke’s found on Sunday, and everybody is like, ‘Gosh, who could it be?’”

Now, there’s no way at this point to say that Bongino is right about the cocaine’s source being Hunter Biden or a Hunter Biden-adjacent individual.

Maybe it’s someone who had nothing to do with Hunter. Hunter might be justifiably notorious, but he doesn’t hold a monopoly on having a history of drug problems, after all.

What it is almost certainly possible to say with dead certainty is that the Secret Service show of conducting an “investigation” that included no actual interviews was a whitewash intended to keep the Biden White House from further political embarrassment. No matter who is actually behind the cocaine, that much is unavoidable.

And when the Secret Service is renting itself out as some kind of political protection outfit instead of operating as a branch of law enforcement dedicated to the physical protection of the president of the United States and other designated individuals, it’s gone a long way toward lowering its reputation to the point where the FBI has taken itself under recent leadership, including the clearly duplicitous Director Christopher Wray.

There are 330 million Americans who aren’t former Secret Service agents who can employ deductive reasoning just as well as those who are texting Bongino. And even the ones among them who are committed Democrats are pretty sure that if the Secret Service really had an interest in finding out where that cocaine came from, it would know pretty quick.

The fact that it supposedly hasn’t found out, or isn’t interested in sharing that information with the American public, screams yet another whitewash at the White House — along with the Hunter Biden plea deal that kept him from going to prison and the pretense that the 80-year-old President Biden is not spending any given day lapsing into serious mental decline.

But it’s a whitewash that isn’t going to go away. It’s only creating a black mark on the Secret Service — another institution the American people used to trust.

