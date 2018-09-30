Ex-Secret Service Agent: ‘Jeff Flake Has No Spine’

Author, political commentator and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino called out Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona on “Fox & Friends” on Saturday.

Bongino called Flake spineless for the caveat he put on his “yes” vote to send Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court to the Senate floor.

Flake said that he would vote yes on Kavanaugh, pending the agreement from other senators that the FBI would further investigate the claims made by Palo Alto University Professor Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her more than 35 years ago when they were both teenagers.

Flake’s insistence caused Senate leaders to push for the investigation, which will require a week-long delay on Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote.

According to Bongino, Democrats pressured Flake into insisting on the investigation because they needed to regain ground lost when Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham called them out on their lack of integrity.

“Jeff Flake is basically a mercenary, and that’s what’s wrong with Jeff Flake,” Bongino told the “Fox & Friends” hosts.

“Here’s what Jeff Flake, in fact, did,” Bongino went on. “The Democrats needed a moment of clarity to get past Lindsey Graham’s explosive, volcanic floor statement that provided everyone, for once, a real account of what’s going on.

“The Democrats had to desperately get past that, they needed a delay. They know damn well this FBI investigation is going to do nothing to provide any clarity to this situation at all and Jeff Flake gave it to them. He sold out the GOP.

“[Flake] sold out the GOP. Everybody’s afraid to say it in some desperate hope that this man’s gonna grow a spine,” Gongion went on.

“…that’s exactly what happened yesterday, and that’s the truth, however painful it is to hear.”

President Trump has ordered the FBI to conduct a “supplemental” investigation, at the Senate Judiciary Committee’s request, Fox News reported.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson also took a swipe at Flake on the Friday edition of his show, calling Flake the “ringmaster of the partisan circus.”

“Jeff Flake crumbled,” Carlson said. “In Washington, when they congratulate you on leaving the partisan circus, chances are you are now the ringmaster of the partisan circus. And of course, Jeff Flake is exactly that.”

Carlson was referring to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin tweet, congratulating Flake’s decision to stall Kavanaugh’s investigation further.

I applaud Senator Flake's decision to rise above the partisan circus on display during this entire process. It is what is right and fair for Dr. Ford, Judge Kavanaugh, and the American people. pic.twitter.com/VYoyYN6XQP — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) September 28, 2018

Maybe Manchin — who’s facing a tough re-election fight in the Mountain State — feels that way.

But as the comments from Bongino and Carlson make clear, many conservatives don’t agree.

