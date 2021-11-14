Ex-Security Guard for Ghislaine Maxwell Says Her Team Hired 'Lookalikes' to Help Alleged Rapist Hide

British security expert Matt Hellyer, who headed the crack security team that guarded Ghislaine Maxwell for a year, has gone on record.

“Ghislaine was not running from the authorities, she was running from the media,” Hellyer said, according to the Daily Mail.

Maxwell is scheduled to go to trial later this month to face charges of sex trafficking and enticement of minors.

Was Ghislaine Maxwell, alleged accomplice of accused pedophile Jefferey Epstein, hiding in plain sight or an innocent victim of a media witch hunt?







Whether an innocent victim or a depraved pervert, Maxwell went to great lengths to hide from the world. Speculations as to her whereabouts abounded.

Some thought Maxwell was in Israel or hiding out on a submarine. Others thought she was with former model agent Jean-Luc Brunel in Brazil.

Or maybe she was being hidden by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, linked to her late father, the newspaper tycoon Robert Maxwell.

There were sightings in New Zealand, the Caribbean, London and Paris.

Where in the world was Ghislaine Maxwell?

Matt Hellyer knew. A friend of Ghislaine’s brother Kevin, Hellyer was hired within hours of Epstein’s alleged suicide.

“We went to an agency in France. A security collaborating agency,” Hellyer said. “They found us two people who resembled Ghislaine and her brother Kevin. They strolled in Paris for a couple of days, and we leaked it to a newspaper. That is how we distracted the attention away from where Ghislaine really was. She was in the U.S. at all times.”

Hellyer also claimed, “She was constantly on the move, from one ‘safe house’ to another, as she tried to outrun the media,” the Daily Mail reported.

Because many people didn’t believe Epstein killed himself, the team was hired to protect Maxwell from assassination, according to Hellyer.

With all the rumors surrounding Maxwell’s case, it is difficult to say what the outcome of the trial will be. Maxwell should consider herself lucky. Epstein never made it to trial.

What isn’t difficult to see is that Epstein suffered from a God Complex.

According to Joseph Pearce, most of most of Epstein’s philanthropy went into the financing and promotion of transhumanism. He also sought to freeze his brain and penis, spread his DNA and was a believer in eugenics, according to Forbes. Critics claim transhumanism has its roots in eugenics.

If Maxwell was as close a confidant to Epstein as many sources claim, she more than likely was infected with hubris herself.

Hubris, by definition, is excessive pride. This moral sickness-unto-death has become all-too-common among politicians, academics and lawyers who attempt defy truth by creating reality rather living within its confines.

It’s the kind of pride that caused Zeus to send down his lighting bolt.

It’s the kind of pride the men displayed when they condemned Socrates to death because they were annoyed by his search for truth.

Hubris is the kind of pride the mob exhibited when they demanded the crucifixion of Jesus.

Ghislaine Maxwell is innocent until proven guilty. Due process must be allowed to run its course.

If she is found guilty of the crimes of which she is accused, the stripping away of human dignity from her victims, she will be held accountable. If not here on earth, Maxwell will meet with justice in the hereafter.

If that turns out to be the case, may the Lord have mercy on her soul.

