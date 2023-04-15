Ex-'SNL' Star Speaks Out Against LGBT Parade at City Council Meeting, Cites Bible as Reasoning

Victoria Jackson, a former “Saturday Night Live” cast member, recently spoke out in opposition to a bid to hold a gay pride parade in her town with an impassioned speech invoking the Bible.

Jackson appeared before the Franklin, Tennessee, city council as LGBT activists sought to begin organizing the event, the Blaze reported.

The comedienne is best known for her six-year stint on SNL. She performed from 1986 to 1992 alongside stars including Mike Myers, Chris Farley, Dana Carvey and Chris Rock.

Jackson attended the city council meeting wearing a cross necklace and sporting a sticker reading, “Protect ALL Children.” She was limited to a one-minute time slot, so she made her message straight and to the point.

After introducing herself, she said, “God hates sodomy. He hates homosexuality — he said it’s an abomination.” Jackson added that God “hates sexual immorality” of “all kinds” and said fornication and adultery are no different.

“God hates pride,” she said, citing Proverbs 11:12: “When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with humility comes wisdom.” Jackson also read Proverbs 16:18: “Pride goes before destruction, a haughty spirit before a fall.”

Jackson reminded everyone of the story of Sodom and Gomorrah and the recent archeological evidence that substantiates the conflagration. “I just want to encourage this generation not to be brainwashed,” she said.

Finally, Jackson plugged Becket Cook’s YouTube channel. “Cook has amassed a significant social media following after he shared his journey from gay atheist to devout Christian,” the Blaze reported.

Jackson later posted video of her speech on Instagram:

The city council was split on whether to allow the parade, but Mayor Ken Moore cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of granting the permit, Newsweek reported.

Jackson’s appearance at the meeting was not her only recent activism.

In another Instagram post, she wrote about an event where she read pornographic passages from books on school library shelves in an effort to alert parents to the garbage the left has chosen to expose their children to.

It is certainly unusual to see folks who have come to prominence in the entertainment industry having the guts to speak out in support of the faith, and Jackson deserves credit for her bravery here.

She was entirely unafraid to stick up for what is right and to cite the Bible in support of that position.

