Laughing at the death of actor Matthew Perry is certainly one way to get your name out there.

Ex-Saturday Night Live writer Kevin Brennan, who operates the “Misery Loves Company” podcast, took to X and made a series of disparaging remarks about the deceased Perry — all of which quickly garnered attention for the general callousness of them.

Perry, 54, was found dead from an apparent drowning in his Los Angeles home on Saturday.

Perhaps best known for portraying the wildly popular Chandler Bing on the even more popular “Friends” sitcom, tributes and memories for the actor swiftly poured in all across the world.

Brennan’s tenor in terms of Perry’s death was decidedly different than most of the world.

The first salvo fired by Brennan simply laughed at Perry’s death.

DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54 After Apparent Drowning https://t.co/fSA7d7hZ2f — The MLC Podcast (@mlcpodcast) October 29, 2023

“DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA,” Brennan posted to X.

If you could read The Western Journal's articles in other languages, would you? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 7% (6 Votes) No: 93% (85 Votes)

That X post set off a firestorm of controversy as it began to gain traction and coverage.

Brennan, clearly dedicated to the bit, doubled down on his remarks as people began calling him out for it.

WARNING: The following post contains language that some readers may find offensive

“I will never understand the mindset of someone who posts s*** like this. I wish you well bc you must be sick,” one X user wrote to Brennan.

“Thank you,” the podcaster responded.

“What a prick I hope you never are affected by this insidious disease,” one X user posted, in reference to Perry’s long-documented struggles with alcohol and opioid addiction, and the bevy of adverse health effects that those addictions would lead to.

“Sounds like fun,” Brennan retorted.

Because it’s not very deep. https://t.co/cPnFaNLSOW — The MLC Podcast (@mlcpodcast) October 30, 2023

“Why is drowning in a hot tub funny,” one X user wanted to know.

“Because it’s not very deep,” Brennan said.

But the most biting remarks made by Brennan came when he quote-posted a TMZ article covering his comments regarding Perry.

I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die. https://t.co/kfQmIkOQwD — The MLC Podcast (@mlcpodcast) October 30, 2023

“I didn’t mock [Perry’s death],” Brennan said in his X post. “I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die.”

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.