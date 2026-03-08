Ex-'South Park' Writer Puts Up Vile Website Targeting Barron Trump

When it comes to the caustic state of political discourse in this country, most pundits can still agree on one thing.

Namely, they agree that the young children of politicians should be off-limits. It could very well be the last shred of bipartisan decorum left in modern politics.

Former “South Park” and “Mad TV” writer Toby Morton apparently hasn’t gotten that message.

Morton created a website that directly targets the youngest son of President Donald Trump — and the underlying message is utterly vile.

Morton created “DraftBarronTrump.com” (which we won’t directly link to here) shortly after the elder Trump launched Operation Epic Fury.

(For the blissfully unaware, Operation Epic Fury is a joint U.S.-Israeli military operation that effectively beheaded the leadership in Iran.)

Morton, apparently so aggrieved with the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, responded with a website that tacitly endorsed the death of Barron Trump.

“America is strong because its leaders are strong. President Trump proves that every day. Naturally, his son Barron is more than ready to defend the country his father so boldly commands,” the website reads.

It adds, “Service is honor. Strength is inherited. Dog Bless Barron.”

The site also includes a number of photos of Barron (creepy, much?) and a host of other bizarre, nonsensical ramblings.

“This site is dedicated to honoring the strongest and bravest voices in war,” it says under “About Us,” before continuing, “When power is projected abroad, it is only right that strength exists at home. If you’re looking for proven genes, inherited courage, and unquestionable resolve, look no further than the Trump family. Leadership starts somewhere.”

Alongside that blurb were images of the president seemingly asleep.

Scroll down further and you’ll find some absolutely manufactured “testimonials.”

“People come up to me, with tears in their eyes, and they say, ‘Sir, you’re the strongest. Send Barron off to war’ I’ve always been strong. Very strong. Stronger than anyone expected. Some say the strongest ever. And strength matters. Believe me,” the president is falsely quoted as saying.

There were also fake testimonials from Barron’s half-brothers, Don Jr. and Eric.

According to the New York Post, Morton has a history of creating these bizarre sites, having previously built them for people like Elon Musk and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

What, exactly, is the point of this exercise? Who is served by dragging a teenager — a private citizen by every meaningful definition — into geopolitical events he has no role in shaping?

If the goal is to protest a military operation, there are serious ways to have that discussion.

Targeting the president’s son isn’t one of them.

There’s a difference between lampooning a powerful public official and manufacturing grotesque scenarios about that official’s child. Even in an era where outrage is currency, most Americans — left, right, and exhausted middle — still recognize that line. Crossing it doesn’t make a point; it just corrodes the culture a little further.

In the end, this episode says less about geopolitics and more about the degraded incentives of online activism.

If political disagreement now requires collateral damage in the form of someone’s kid, we’ve lost the plot entirely. You can oppose a president’s policies without targeting his family — and if that basic boundary can’t hold, then the “caustic state of political discourse” isn’t an abstraction anymore. It’s the norm.

