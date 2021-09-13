In any decent society, it is a generally accepted principle that a man who beats up a woman should be arrested and imprisoned. Apparently, that rule gets thrown out the window if a man decides he wants to become a female MMA fighter.

Of course, it is scientifically impossible for a man to actually become a woman. But thanks to the radical left, he can simply decide he is a woman and be treated as one, with all the rights and privileges of womanhood.

Those privileges apparently include beating up a woman and receiving praise for it.

Former U.S. Special Forces soldier Alana McLaughlin took advantage of that very privilege on Friday. According to ESPN, the 38-year-old man who believes he is a woman became the first transgender person to compete in a U.S. mixed martial arts fight since 2014.

As a leftist outlet, ESPN tried to subtly defend this horrific event by explaining McLaughlin “passed all the medicals, including a hormone panel, issued by the Florida State Boxing Commission in order to compete Friday night.”

That, of course, does not change the fact that he is a man and is therefore biologically different from a female because of the way God created him. No amount of hormone therapy will make him a woman.

McLaughlin eventually defeated Celine Provost by submission in the second round of the Combate Global prelim fight. An image posted on Twitter shows the brutal moment McLaughlin choked Provost so hard that she was forced to tap out. The full fight can be seen here, but it is very disturbing.

Say ‘this is equality’ go on, say it…. pic.twitter.com/gq2purAato — Aonghas Curran. (@Anguscurran) September 11, 2021

After successfully brutalizing a woman, McLaughlin wore a shirt that said “End Trans Genocide” as the referee lifted his arm and declared him the winner. The scene showed just how twisted our society has become.

A man pummels a woman and the left calls it a victory. 🤔 Transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin wins MMA debut. pic.twitter.com/Nm89NamtJ3 — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) September 11, 2021

The idea that this victory is some sort of triumph for transgender people is completely insane. If leftists want to convince people that their transgender agenda isn’t hurting anyone, they probably should not be forwarding instances of transgender people beating women to a pulp.

Nonetheless, many on Twitter praised McLaughlin, seemingly blind to the damage he is inflicting on the core of their arguments. Pink News, an LGBT publication, went as far as to call him a “trailblazing trans fighter.”

Admittedly, McLaughlin also received plenty of backlash on Twitter. He attempted to address the critics in a Saturday Instagram post. “She almost finished me more than once, and on scorecards she definitely won that first round,” he wrote of Provost.

It is true that Provost landed some punches in the first round, but they were mostly due to the obvious inexperience of McLaughlin. He was clearly much stronger and hit much harder, but it took him a while to find his footing.

Once he did, McLaughlin landed multiple punches that noticeably rocked Provost. He then picked her up and threw her to the ground before choking her to the point of submission.

Will this actually harm the left's desired transgender agenda? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 83% (1153 Votes) No: 17% (232 Votes)

In many ways, this fight shows how dangerous it can be for men to fight women in the future. What would happen if a trained male UFC fighter decided he was a woman and wanted to fight in the female division?

Next time the left continues to assure us that the transgender agenda is not harmful, we ought to remember the image of a bloodied woman lying helplessly in the grasp of a man.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.