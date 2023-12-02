Ex-Super Bowl MVP Von Miller Turns Himself In to Police After Accusations from Pregnant Girlfriend

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller surrendered to authorities on Thursday after being accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

A warrant was issued for Miller’s arrest this week following the alleged domestic abuse incident in Dallas.

Miller, 34, turned himself in to the Glenn Heights Police Department. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond, WFAA-TV reported.

Miller is charged with assault of a pregnant person, a third-degree felony. The charge carries a potential sentence of between two and 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, was the MVP of Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos and won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.



The incident that led to Miller being charged took place at his Dallas apartment on Wednesday morning.

His girlfriend told police in a 911 call, “My boyfriend was choking me, hitting me, pulling my hair. I have bruises all over me. My hair’s out.”

According to a police affidavit, an argument between Miller and the woman had escalated until he got physical with her. The affidavit said the pushing continued even after the woman yelled, “Stop! I’m pregnant!”

The woman also said Miller threw her laptop to the floor and stomped on it. When she went to get it, Miller “pulled her by her hair, ultimately pulling a chunk of hair out and causing her to fall to the ground,” the affidavit said.

Miller left the apartment before police arrived. His girlfriend, who told officers she was six weeks pregnant, was found with “minor abrasions” on her left hand and bruises on her neck, according to the affidavit.

When reached by WFAA, Miller’s girlfriend appeared to backtrack, describing the incident as “a huge misunderstanding” and “a verbal disagreement.”

“We’re fine. … Things were blown way out of context. This is actually outrageous!” she told the station in text messages. “No one assaulted anyone. … This is insane. And sad.”

The Bills issued a statement saying, “This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

