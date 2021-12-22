Share
Ex-Superman Actor Blasts Biden, Comes Out in Support of Joe Manchin

 By Cameron Arcand  December 22, 2021 at 10:47am
While Hollywood actors typically align themselves with the Democratic agenda, Dean Cain has established a reputation as a conservative star.

The former “Superman” star came out in support of West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday, who said he would not vote for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better spending plan.

“Way to go @Sen_JoeManchin!!” Cain tweeted.

The Truth About Biden's Dancing Nurses Is the Darkest Story You'll Hear This Christmas

The same afternoon, he tweeted, “She thinks she’s better than all of you,” in response to a patronizing tweet from “Hocus Pocus” actress Bette Midler about the citizens of West Virginia.

“What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia,” she said.”Poor, illiterate and strung out.”

Cain even took his internet crusade against the Hollywood left a step further and defended Manchin after a rebuke from “Community” actress Yvette Nicole Brown.

Do you support Joe Manchin?

“.@Sen_JoeManchin went on Fox News to say he was selling out our Nation’s children & families. A democrat went on Fox to deliver that ‘news’. Is there any doubt who he’s working for?” Brown said.

“A Senator from a state w/less than 2 million people changed the fate of every child in America.”

“You forgot about the other 50 Senators who also disagreed with the bill,” Cain quipped in a quote tweet.

White House Scrambles to Take Back Biden's Apparent Press Conference Lie About Manchin

It’s no secret that Cain is an outspoken conservative, but it’s honestly refreshing that another actor has the guts to disagree with his colleagues in the entertainment industry.

There is a false consensus in Hollywood that everyone in the arts subscribes to a progressive ideology, which is a grave mistake making them out of touch with half the country.

There are plenty of conservatives in Hollywood like Cain, except they are terrified to speak their mind on and offline because of blacklisting.

Manchin simply did not back the bill because he is concerned about high government spending amid skyrocketing inflation, and his constituents would generally agree.

He has a responsibility to the people of West Virginia and the nation, not the entertainment industry or the White House.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. He has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
