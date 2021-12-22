Ex-Superman Actor Blasts Biden, Comes Out in Support of Joe Manchin

While Hollywood actors typically align themselves with the Democratic agenda, Dean Cain has established a reputation as a conservative star.

The former “Superman” star came out in support of West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday, who said he would not vote for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better spending plan.

“Way to go @Sen_JoeManchin!!” Cain tweeted.

Way to go @Sen_JoeManchin !! 👏😀🇺🇸 — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) December 20, 2021

The same afternoon, he tweeted, “She thinks she’s better than all of you,” in response to a patronizing tweet from “Hocus Pocus” actress Bette Midler about the citizens of West Virginia.

“What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia,” she said.”Poor, illiterate and strung out.”

She thinks she’s better than all of you. https://t.co/8x1237lWsC — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) December 20, 2021

Cain even took his internet crusade against the Hollywood left a step further and defended Manchin after a rebuke from “Community” actress Yvette Nicole Brown.

“.@Sen_JoeManchin went on Fox News to say he was selling out our Nation’s children & families. A democrat went on Fox to deliver that ‘news’. Is there any doubt who he’s working for?” Brown said.

“A Senator from a state w/less than 2 million people changed the fate of every child in America.”

“You forgot about the other 50 Senators who also disagreed with the bill,” Cain quipped in a quote tweet.

You forgot about the other 50 Senators who also disagreed with the bill. https://t.co/rZjWXfCtPi — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) December 21, 2021

It’s no secret that Cain is an outspoken conservative, but it’s honestly refreshing that another actor has the guts to disagree with his colleagues in the entertainment industry.

There is a false consensus in Hollywood that everyone in the arts subscribes to a progressive ideology, which is a grave mistake making them out of touch with half the country.

There are plenty of conservatives in Hollywood like Cain, except they are terrified to speak their mind on and offline because of blacklisting.

Manchin simply did not back the bill because he is concerned about high government spending amid skyrocketing inflation, and his constituents would generally agree.

He has a responsibility to the people of West Virginia and the nation, not the entertainment industry or the White House.

