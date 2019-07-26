Ex-Swedish Prime Minister Warns Trump: Detained Rapper A$AP Rocky Is ‘Off Limits’

While criticism from other politicians is nothing new for President Donald Trump, his latest political opponent boasts an unusual résumé: he’s the former prime minister of Sweden.

On Friday, ex-Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt took to Twitter to denounce Trump’s comments about A$AP Rocky, an American rapper currently jailed in Sweden, whose real name is Rakim Mayers.

The rule of the law applies to everyone equally and is exercised by an independent judiciary. That’s the way it is in the US, and that’s certainly the way it is in Sweden. Political interference in the process is distinctly off limits! Clear? https://t.co/8iTc9Y0df3 — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) July 26, 2019

“The rule of the law applies to everyone equally and is exercised by an independent judiciary. That’s the way it is in the US, and that’s certainly the way it is in Sweden. Political interference in the process is distinctly off limits! Clear?” Bildt wrote in response to a Trump tweet.

Trump had called out current Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven “for being unable to act” after the Swedish government indicated it could not interfere in the judicial system.

Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

As Time noted, “Sweden’s constitution bans the prime minister from interfering with any pending legal case.”

Trump had initially taken up Mayers’ cause after being petitioned by celebrity Kim Kardashian West and her husband, rapper Kanye West.

“Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM,” Trump tweeted Thursday.

“We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem!” he added.

Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

Mayers, in custody since July 3, was charged with assault following his involvement in a Stockholm fight, according to Time.

“I personally don’t know A$AP Rocky, but I can tell you that he has tremendous support from the African American community in this country,” Trump told White House reporters last week, the Washington Examiner reported.

“And when I say African-American, I think I can really say from everybody in this country, because we’re all one,” the president added.

Now, despite the best efforts of Trump and Kardashian West, Mayers appears likely to stay in jail, at least if Swedish prime ministers past and present have anything to say about it.

The U.S. State Department continues to “[follow] the case closely,” according to Time.

