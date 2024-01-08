Ex-Teacher Charged Over Alleged Sex Videos with Her Former Eighth-Grade Student
A Florida teacher is facing charges after federal investigators found 28 videos they say show her having sex with a student she had taught in eighth grade.
Marie-Jo Gordo was indicted Wednesday on three counts of sexually exploiting a minor, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
According to the FBI, the student’s parents found videos on their son’s phone that showed him having sex.
Investigators allege that the 2023 videos showed the student with Gordo, who been his teacher in 2019.
The videos were taken between June and September, the complaint said.
Ex-Orange County teacher charged over 28 sex tapes with former student https://t.co/okIwGFm3KI pic.twitter.com/iBdpMm0M9s
— Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) January 5, 2024
The student’s parents informed the Orange County Sheriff’s Office of what they found.
Investigators allege that many of the videos were recorded and sent from Gordo’s phone.
The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office investigated and was told by the student he was in a relationship with Gordo.
Gordo, who was first arrested in October, was the student’s “religious ambassador,” according to the complaint.
According to WFLA-TV, the videos were shot at multiple locations in Seminole and Orange counties, according to the complaint.
Police: Florida Teacher Recorded Dozens of Sex Videos with Eighth-Grade Student
Marie-Jo Gordohttps://t.co/BWOFXf2ivG pic.twitter.com/7t72flNBUM
— Trumpish Retired NCO (@virgofiveeight) January 7, 2024
One video “appeared to be inside a vehicle,” the criminal complaint said, according to WESH-TV.
The complaint also stated one video showed them “near and/or before a mirror.”
Gordo was arraigned Thursday and confined to jail.
This s*** happens at least once a week with academia. How much longer Marxist Democrats are you going to allow the kids to be sexually assaulted?? Tear down Academia
Police: Florida Teacher Recorded Dozens of Sex Videos with Eighth-Grade Student https://t.co/FvtQr1h92E
— Accountability Addict 💪💥💪 (@BeAccountable4u) January 7, 2024
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.