A Florida teacher is facing charges after federal investigators found 28 videos they say show her having sex with a student she had taught in eighth grade.

Marie-Jo Gordo was indicted Wednesday on three counts of sexually exploiting a minor, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

According to the FBI, the student’s parents found videos on their son’s phone that showed him having sex.

Investigators allege that the 2023 videos showed the student with Gordo, who been his teacher in 2019.

The videos were taken between June and September, the complaint said.

The student’s parents informed the Orange County Sheriff’s Office of what they found.

Investigators allege that many of the videos were recorded and sent from Gordo’s phone.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office investigated and was told by the student he was in a relationship with Gordo.

Gordo, who was first arrested in October, was the student’s “religious ambassador,” according to the complaint.

According to WFLA-TV, the videos were shot at multiple locations in Seminole and Orange counties, according to the complaint.

One video “appeared to be inside a vehicle,” the criminal complaint said, according to WESH-TV.

The complaint also stated one video showed them “near and/or before a mirror.”

Gordo was arraigned Thursday and confined to jail.

