Ex-Trans Exposes What Doctors Did to Her, Backs FL Rule Barring Medicaid Funds for Trans Interventions

A 17-year-old girl who thought she was a transgender boy, but who has now de-transitioned back to her true gender, is blasting the medical establishment that deals in dangerous trans procedures.

Chloe Cole says that the “therapies,” drugs, and surgical procedures she was given starting at the age of 13 have “‘irreversibly and painfully” destroyed her body and her life, according to the Daily Mail.

Cole says the doctors who treated her likely ended her ability to have children, and even if she was able to give birth, she is unable to breastfeed because she had a double mastectomy.

“That realization, actually, was one of the biggest things that led to me realizing that this was not the path that I should have taken,” Cole said of her inability to have children.

Florida doesn’t support the medicalization of minors with GD because the benefits are unproven, and the risks are extraordinarily high. Chloe was treated with puberty blockers and testosterone at the age of 13. @ChoooCole was courageous enough to share her story with us. pic.twitter.com/vL8SF5BH0o — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) July 10, 2022

She also revealed that she is at risk of certain types of cancer because of the invasive treatment she suffered.

“No child should have to experience what I have. My consent was not informed,” she now says.

“I really didn’t understand all of the ramifications of any of the medical decisions that I was making,” Cole said at a public hearing in Florida this month, Fox News reported. “I was unknowingly physically cutting off my true self from my body, irreversibly and painfully.”

Cole is also urging kids who think they are transgender to wait until they are adults to make the often irreversible decisions to transition.

“If you are considering transitioning, please wait until you are a fully developed adult,” Cole told Fox News Digital. “Transitioning can damage your body and mind in ways that we may not fully understand.”

So, how did all this happen? She was exposed to radical gay content everywhere she turned, even in school. Eventually, she began imagining that she, too, was a trans boy.

This is happening everywhere. Most of these “trans kids” are not trans at all, but are instead falling for social pressure. They are being groomed to think they are. This is all about pushing the political agenda of the left, not helping kids realize their “true” selves.

This is a dangerous attack on our children.

Cole is now working to help Florida enact a law blocking Medicaid funds from being used for transgenderism. She is testifying in Florida in support of Rule 59G-1.050, which would restrict Medicaid from funding trans procedures, the New York Post noted.

Others are speaking up, too. Recently Brian Wagoner spoke out against transgenderism after returning to life as a man and saying that going back to real life was like “leaving the Twilight Zone” and going back to real life.

Wagoner added that transitioning to a woman just made all his mental problems worse.

He blasted the therapist who guided him to transition, saying, “My therapist really was an activist who also happened to be a psychologist,” he said. “I probably should have been put in a psychiatric hospital, not given estrogen. I just needed someone to listen to me, but this woman had me go and change my body’s chemistry and my whole life.”

Once again, it’s all about politics, NOT mental health.

