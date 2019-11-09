Ex-Transgender Warns Caitlyn Jenner: It Only Takes 8 Years

A man who spent eight years living as a woman after a gender transition is coming out with a warning to those confused about their gender.

The formerly transgender individual, Walt Heyer, seems to be something of a pioneer.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, Heyer underwent gender reassignment surgery in the faraway year of 1983, living as a woman for much of the next decade.

At the time of his transition, Heyer was a father of two and in his 40s.

His gender reassignment surgery in 1983 came after two years of hormone therapy.

In 1991, Heyer made the difficult journey back — deciding to identify as a man once again. The transition was made even harder thanks to the permanent alterations to his body from the medical procedures.

A series of sexual abuses at the hands of family members led Heyer to question his own gender in the first place.

Although he worked a series of traditionally “manly” jobs, including time at an auto mechanic shop, a therapist convinced the confused man to start hormone therapy.

Despite his hesitation, the therapist pushed Heyer into gender reassignment surgery as well.

Things quickly began to fall apart. He lost his marriage, and family members outright refused to talk to him.

Heyer also lost his job and standing in society.

Soon, he began to question everything that led him to the brink.

“I began to see that it’s just a cosmetic change,” Heyer told the Daily Mail.

“And so, there’s got to be something underlying and pushing this to cause you to not like who you are. So much so that you try to become someone that you can really never become.”

“It’s a costume. It’s a masquerade. It’s Halloween.”

After returning to his life as a male, Heyer said he has been accused of being transphobic and a bigot for his work helping others cope with rocky transitions and confusion.

According to Heyer, even doctors involved in transition surgeries and hormone therapies are well aware of the effect the process has on people’s declining happiness.

Although society may applaud those who transition, the sadness remains.

“I’ll be interested to see how Caitlyn Jenner feels in eight years’ time,” he said.

While modern culture may vilify Heyer and other anti-transgender activists as bigots, all it will seemingly take for the entire pro-trans narrative to collapse is for those who have undergone gender reassignment surgery to realize the procedure didn’t alleviate any of their real problems.

