Ex-Trump Aide Goes Off on Mueller: If They Didn’t Find Collusion ‘It Doesn’t Exist’

Former Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo on Sunday downplayed Democratic efforts to continue their investigation of President Donald Trump even after special counsel Robert Mueller ended his.

Caputo spoke on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning, hours before Attorney General William Barr informed Congress that Mueller’s investigation found no evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Even before the report came out, House Democrats indicated that whatever it said, they would investigate Trump themselves. On Sunday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, made it clear that his panel will keep on digging.

In light of the very concerning discrepancies and final decision making at the Justice Department following the Special Counsel report, where Mueller did not exonerate the President, we will be calling Attorney General Barr in to testify before @HouseJudiciary in the near future. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) March 24, 2019

Caputo said Democrats should not waste America’s time.

Calling Mueller’s team the “most impressive array of investigatory talent the American government has assembled in the 21st century,” Caputo told CNN’s Dana Bash that they would not let anything slip through the cracks.

“(I)f they don’t find what they were sent out there to find, it doesn’t exist. And I don’t care what the House Democrats want to go after from here forward, if Mueller can’t find it, they’re not going to find it,” he said.

Caputo said that the full extent of what Mueller gathered was impressive.

“(W)hen I sat down with the prosecutor who interrogated me on May 2 of last year, he had two stacks of paper about seven, eight, nine inches each on either side and the two FBI agents on either side were dealing with, you know, three-ring binders that were like six-seven inches thick,” he said.

“They came at me with everything that they had — and they had everything. They showed me copies of my texts. I didn’t know that they were in my phone. They showed me copies — asked me about emails that went back and forth between other people who hadn’t yet turned in their emails. They knew the answers to every question they asked,” he said.

“And I’ll tell you, it is one thing to be interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee and the Senate Intelligence Committee like I was. Those were very political. You know, it’s all about destroying one party or the other — really usually isn’t about getting to the bottom of anything.”

Caputo defended Trump’s often-aggressive tone toward the Mueller probe.

“Well, I think the president has been aggressive because people have been aggressive with him. As you know, Dana, if he feels like he has been punched, he punches back twice as hard,” he said.

Former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Republican who formerly chaired the House Oversight Committee, came out strongly Monday morning against Democrats for their focus on Russia.

“The president is stronger politically than he has ever been right now. It was a cloud, it gave a talking point to every Democrat… now people can go back and look at it and say, ‘you all lied to us for two years,’” Chaffetz said on “Fox & Friends.”

Mueller’s team “had people from the Clinton camp on the team. If they were going to get him, they would have,” he said.

Chaffetz calls for investigation into how ‘farce’ Russia probe startedhttps://t.co/je4CIp420n — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) March 25, 2019

Chaffetz said Democrats’ reaction to the end of the Mueller investigation has tipped their hand that they wanted to attack the president, not find the truth.

“They said they were going to fully accept the conclusions of Mueller, over and over again, and now there aren’t,” he said.

