Ex-Trump Ally Takes Deal to Turn on Former President in Exchange for Plea Bargain

Well, so much for the “Kraken.”

Sidney Powell, best known for briefly representing former President Donald Trump in his legal contests over the 2020 general election, has struck a plea deal that could spell bad news for her most famous former client.

She, along with Trump, is one of 18 co-defendants facing a number of charges related to the former president’s challenge of Georgia’s election results.

While Trump faces a number of legal challenges presently, the RICO case brought forward by the Fulton County DA presents perhaps the biggest issue of them all.

It’s already produced one trip to Fulton County Jail in Atlanta for the former president — and a historic mugshot, as well.

And now Powell may be the next major domino to fall.

The embattled lawyer, who became something of a meme while representing Trump for vowing to release the “Kraken” (her phrase for a ballyhooed smoking gun that never materialized), is pleading guilty to six misdemeanor charges, per the court agreement cited by ABC News.

According to Business Insider, Powell will have to pay $6,000 in addition to “$2,700 in restitution to replace election equipment.”

Powell also faces a maximum prison sentence of six years probation (each charge carries up to 12 months probation).

Additionally, Powell must also testify in future trials.

Most bizarrely of all, Powell must also write an apology letter to Georgians, according to ABC.

But while Powell will face those headaches on her own, she herself could soon become a massive headache for Trump.

Powell, who was set to go on trial Monday before striking this plea deal, is being described as already having “flipped” (Business Insider’s own verbiage) on Trump.

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee told ABC News that Powell will have to “testify truthfully about any co-defendants” involved in the case and “provide all documents to the district attorney’s office.”

Many view that as potentially damning for Trump — but interestingly, Trump’s current legal team does not.

Steve Sadow, who is representing Trump in the Georgia case, told ABC News via statement, “Assuming truthful testimony in the Fulton County case, it will be favorable to my overall defense strategy.”

Sadow’s use of the term “assuming” posits that Powell may not be entirely truthful in this plea deal, which would certainly be bad news for Trump.

Interestingly, ABC News also noted that Kenneth Chesebro, another co-defendant originally set to go on trial alongside Powell on Monday, was offered a similar plea deal.

Chesebro rejected the deal.

