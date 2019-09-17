Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Lewandowski Kicks Off Impeachment Probe Hearing with a Bang

Democrats in the House aren’t going to want too many witnesses like this.

When President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski testified Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee, there’s no doubt committee Democrats were primed to attack.

What they got instead was a blowback none of them could have enjoyed.

Lewandowski was the Judiciary Committee’s first witness since its kabuki theater vote last week to set the ground rules for proceeding with an impeachment investigation.

And from Lewandowski’s opening statement, as Fox News reported the proceedings, he made it was clear he wasn’t going to make anything easy on them.

After first establishing that he had already testified at length to Congress, and was interrogated for “well over 20 hours” by investigators for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, Lewandowski made it clear exactly where he stood on the continuous harassment of Trump since the early morning of Nov. 9, 2016.

It was not a line to make Democrats comfortable.

But it’s one every Trump supporter could understand.

“Since Election Day, whether it was bad actors at the FBI and in the intelligence community, or lies coming from the current House majority that there was evidence of collusion, the American people continue to be told a false narrative, with the purpose of undermining the legitimacy of the 2016 election results,” said Lewandowski, a potential Senate candidate in New Hampshire next near.

“This country as spent over three years and 40 million taxpayer dollars on this investigation and it’s now clear the investigation was populated by many Trump haters who had their own agenda: To take down a duly elected president of the United States.”

Check out the statement here:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com



One line stood out in particular — and might have set the tone for the circus that followed:

“I will be as sincere in my answers as this committee is in its questions,” he said.

As Fox described the proceedings, a combative Lewandowski drew combative statements from Democrats frustrated at their inability to turn him into a weapon against the Trump presidency — what Lewandowski in his opening statement described as “the greatest political movement in our nation’s history.”

At one point, Democrats even wanted Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler to consider holding Lewandowski in contempt, Fox reported.

Republicans, however, had a considerably different take on the Lewandowski appearance.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, a second-term congressman who is developing a flair for showmanship, used part of his time questioning Lewandowski to make his own feelings clear — as well as the feelings of millions upon millions of Americans who have watched Democrats disgrace themselves since Trump’s upset victory almost three years ago.

“I am not allowed by House rules to impugn the motives of my colleagues,” Gaetz told Lewandowski. “Sorta speculate as to what might be animating this bizarre circumstance.

“But those rules don’t apply to you. So, Mr. Lewandowski, do you have a thought as to why we continue to engage in this charade that is overwhelmingly opposed by the American people and fundamentally misunderstood by my Democratic colleagues?”

Lewandowski’s answer knocked it out of the park.

Upon questioning from Rep. @mattgaetz, Corey Lewandowski exposed the true motive behind the Democrats’ desperate push for impeachment… ⤵️ “I think they hate this president more than they love their country.” pic.twitter.com/a1iIC6CXJ1 — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) September 17, 2019

“You know, Congressman, I think they hate this president more than they love their country,” he said.

Democrats and liberals might howl at that, but anyone paying attention knows that they have spent literally every day since the 2016 election giving a rational person a reason to think that was true.

They have spent every day since the Democrats took over the House doing the same.

And they’re going to keep on doing it for as long as Trump is in the White House and Democrats hold a shred of power in the nation’s Capitol.

But they’re not going to keep getting away with it if they keep calling witnesses like Corey Lewandowski.

