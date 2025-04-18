Ex-Wife of Former TV Anchor Accused of Seeking Hitman to Take Him Out After Son's 'Suspicious' Death

Almost five years after her son died in an accident, a Tennessee woman has been arrested on charges that she wanted a hitman to kill her ex-husband, whom she has long blamed for her son’s death.

Angelia Solomon, 55, of Franklin, was charged with solicitation to commit first-degree murder against Aaron Solomon, who is a former WSMV-TV morning anchor, according to People.

Franklin police allege that on April 11, the suspect met with an undercover law enforcement officer in the parking lot of the Cool Springs Mall, an affidavit said.

The suspect requested the intended victim “disappear and be put underground,” the affidavit said.

Angelia Solomon is accused of an alleged murder-for-hire plot against her ex-husband, former WSMV4 morning anchor Aaron Solomon. https://t.co/hGMZ8mEfRh — WAVE (@wave3news) April 14, 2025

The affidavit said the suspect promised “future payment” and offered as collateral the registration to her car.

The couple’s daughter would have access to a trust fund if her father were murdered, the suspect said, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said the suspect provided information on when the intended victims could be found.

Franklin police said an investigation into a possible plot began after police received a tip that the suspect might be looking for a hitman, according to WSMV-TV.

Grant Solomon, 18, died after a July 2020 accident when the teen’s truck rolled over him while his father was nearby.

Angelia Solomon and her daughter, Gracie, both pointed fingers at Aaron Solomon, Grant’s father, according to the Williamson Herald.

Aaron Solomon was the sole witness to the accident. He told police that his son had been trying to get his baseball gear from the back of his truck when the truck rolled into a ditch, trapping Grant Solomon underneath it.

Aaron Solomon reported to 911 he was helped at the scene by three people who have never surfaced nor were seen by others at the scene.

No autopsy was performed at Aaron Solomon’s request. Grant Solomon sustained a bruise on the thigh, a blow to his jaw, and a blow to the back of his head.

Family fights for answers after mysterious death of teenage baseball star Grant Solomon: Father who was only witness said son’s own car ran over him on side of the road and police ruled it a freak accident | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/PqBBmLH6AX — Dr. Angie Huffines (formerly Solomon) (@DrAngieLee) April 17, 2024

Angelia Solomon claimed there were issues between father and son in the week leading to the teen’s death.

No proof of any foul play has been found. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said the local district attorney’s office looked into the incident but did not find a reason to move forward with an investigation.

