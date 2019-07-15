Here’s the Exact Tweet Trump Sent That Everyone’s Freaking Out Over… and It’s Perfect

The mainstream media has dedicated Monday morning to breathless coverage, but that coverage wasn’t of an international crisis, nor the dismal state of American education, nor the destruction of Western culture, nor even a weather catastrophe.

No, their breathless coverage focused on … a tweet.

Sunday, President Donald Trump posted a message on Twitter that asked a question no one on the left wants to answer.

So, instead of answering that question, the left and their establishment media allies threw their hate machine into overdrive and then feigned astonishment at the president’s gall.

What, then, did Trump tweet — and what did he ask — that was so offensive, so awful, so disgusting that it had the left caterwauling particularly loudly?

TRENDING: Report: Letting Pences Down Was Trump’s Greatest Regret After ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape

Simple. He asked his followers why progressives from countries that are more or less failed states with barely (if any) functioning government tell the people of the United States how their own government should be run.

That’s not a bad question. Now the predictable response, of course, is that Rep. Ilhan Omar, whom the president certainly was referring to, was elected by the people of Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, and that’s why she tells the people how their government should run.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

That response ignorantly assumes that elected officials tell the people how government should run, when in democracies and republics, it’s the people who determine how the government will run, and they do this by electing from among themselves people who carry out their vision.

RELATED: Ilhan Omar Gets Tough Reminder from Katie Pavlich After Claiming America Isn’t Great

But leave that ignorant response aside for now. The bigger issue is why all the outrage over a simple question. The answer is that Trump’s tweet struck at the heart of what the Democratic Party is becoming and the left has always been.

Trump’s tweet exposed the left’s exponentially increasing tendency to “loudly and viciously” tell the people of the United States — the most powerful, wealthy nation in history — that they’ve got it all wrong.

That is, of course, what leftists believe because the very idea of America — that of a free nation of free peoples with rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of their own happiness — is anathema to leftists, who instead value censorship, disarmament and slavery to the state.

Those are the same leftists, by the way, who are taking over the Democratic Party.

The coup de grace de Twitter, however, was when Trump suggested that those who want to bend the American government to their way of thinking should simply return home. Presumably, Omar is the only one that comment really applies to, but still the sting is peculiarly deep because it suggests that these leftists have created what the president once referred to as “s—hole countries.”

And there’s the rub. Trump linked leftism with utter failure. Now Omar’s native Somalia hasn’t failed because of leftism, but that’s little succor to a left that knows just how many failures its ideology has created — the Soviet Union, its prison house of nations, Cuba, Venezuela, China (where growing a beard can land you in a re-education camp) and North Korea.

Trump is onto the left. Who knows what he knew about leftism when he became president. At this point, though, he has seen it for what it is: a cancer that travels through nations’ cultures and into politics, feeding on freedom as it consumes from the inside out.

The president is fighting that fate in America. And that — that — is why the left hates him so very much.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.