GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah appears to be all in on the impeachment of Donald Trump, saying the former president incited an insurrection and must be held accountable.

“I believe that what is being alleged and what we saw, which is incitement to insurrection, is an impeachable offense. If not, what is?” Romney told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the Democrat-controlled House voted to impeach Trump for a second time, saying his Jan. 6 speech near the White House incited the rioters who entered the Capitol while a joint session of Congress was meeting to certify the Electoral College vote.

GOP Sen. Mitt Romney says his impeachment vote will be “based upon the facts and the evidence as is presented.” Romney also says he believes “that what is being alleged and what we saw, which is incitement to insurrection, is an impeachable offense. If not? what is?” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/Niu44zbdPU — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) January 24, 2021

TRENDING: Kamala Harris Says There Will Be Job Creation Around 'Reclaiming Abandoned Land Mines'

Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” Romney made similar allegations that Trump incited the Capitol incursion.

“Well, we’re certainly going to have a trial. I wish that weren’t necessary, but the president’s conduct with regards to the call to Secretary of State Raffensperger in Georgia as well as the incitation towards the insurrection that led to the attack on the Capitol call for a trial,” the senator said.

The Utah Republican told Chris Wallace that he reviewed law articles which convinced him that “the preponderance of the legal opinion is that an impeachment trial after someone has left office is constitutional.”

“And, you know, if we’re going to have unity in our country, I think it’s important to recognize the need for accountability, for truth and justice,” Romney said.

If Romney is truly interested in “truth and justice,” let’s review the events on Jan. 6 a little further.

First, we know, establishment media outlets like The Washington Post and CNN have reported that the Capitol incursion was pre-planned, meaning it couldn’t have been incited by Trump’s speech.

What did Trump actually say in his speech to hundreds of thousands of supporters gathered in Washington, D.C., on that day?

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” Trump said, according to an Associated Press transcript.

“We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them,” he further stated.

RELATED: Trump Family Member Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

“Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong. We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated.”

Do you think Trump incited the riot at the Capitol? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (10 Votes) 99% (1008 Votes)

Trump’s legal team has argued that swing states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin unlawfully changed their election laws through the courts and unilateral action by governors and secretaries of state in violation of the Constitution, which gives that authority to state legislatures.

Further proof that Trump did not incite the riot is the fact that the vast majority of those who attended the rally, and those who went to the Capitol, protested peacefully.

Only a relative few entered the Capitol, and only a subset of them engaged in violence.

Democrats need their whole caucus plus 17 GOP senators to join them if they want to convict Trump and bar him from serving as president again.

But on Tuesday, 45 Republican senators voted against proceeding with the impeachment trial, a likely sign that it is doomed from the start.

The Senate just voted on my constitutional point of order. 45 Senators agreed that this sham of a “trial” is unconstitutional. That is more than will be needed to acquit and to eventually end this partisan impeachment process. This “trial” is dead on arrival in the Senate. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 26, 2021

Romney was the only Republican senator who voted to convict Trump in February 2020 during the former president’s first impeachment, which was related to a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During that trial, it was established that Trump had not engaged in a “quid pro quo” of U.S. military aid in exchange for an investigation into then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s shady dealings in Ukraine.

For Romney, all this appears to be personal. He doesn’t like Trump. He’s been railing against him since the 2016 campaign, calling the soon-to-be president a “carnival barker.”

Trump showed himself a bigger man by endorsing the former Massachusetts governor’s Senate run in 2018, and Romney has been trying to stab him in the back ever since.

This article appeared originally on Patriot Project.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.