Excitement as 'People's Convoy' Releases Official Route - Will 'Freedom' Truckers Pass Through Your City?

The People’s Convoy has released the route it will take to proclaim Americans’ love of freedom in a way that even Washington cannot ignore.

The convoy is scheduled to leave from Adelanto, California, on Wednesday, and arrive in the Washington, D.C., region on Saturday, March 5, according to a release from the convoy’s website.

“We have well over 1,000 truckers. I’ve lost count right now and I know it’s going to grow,” organizer Maureen Steele told Eric Bolling of Newsmax last week.

And she made a point of noting that “freedom” is what the convoy is protecting.

“Freedom isn’t free. Now is our time as Americans that we ensure freedom for our future generations, and we are doing it lawfully. We have the right to gather, we have the right to protest, we won’t be violating any laws. If there are any other rogue convoys that are unlawful, that is not ours,” she said.

In a separate interview on Thursday, she told Bolling that convoy organizers are making a priority cooperating with law enforcement.

She said it will have advance teams “just to check in with law enforcement in towns ahead of the convoy, that if we’re going to be marshaling there that evening, to make sure they’re prepared for a massive convoy to roll into town.”

The release stated the goal of the protest, which is demanding an end to all mandates related to the coronavirus pandemic, is to be a “peaceful, law-abiding convoy – we hope to see America there!”

Tentative USA route and schedule for The People’s Convoy starting next week in California. pic.twitter.com/CFB3pLZqLH — 🤠 MAX 🐅 (@realstarlord0) February 20, 2022

The release notes that the route is subject to change, but under the plan, on Wednesday, the trucks and supporting vehicles will get as far as Kingman, Arizona. On Thursday, the rigs will go from Kingman to Lupton, Arizona, along I-40. The trucks will roll along I-40 one more day as they go from Lupton through New Mexico and stop at Glenrio, Texas, on Friday.

On Saturday, the convoy will go as far as Elk City Oklahoma, and on Sunday go from Elk City to Vinita, Oklahoma.

On Monday, the convoy’s route takes it to Sullivan, Missouri. Tuesday, March 1, will see the convoy head north until the trucks reach Indianapolis. After a planned rest day on Wednesday, March 2, the trucks will arrive in Cambridge, Ohio on March 3. On Friday, March 4, the trucks will reach Hagerstown, Maryland.

We’re in Adelanto, CA.

We have dropped our donations.

The Peoples Convoy is on!!#HonkHonk #ThePeoplesConvoy pic.twitter.com/VxFFa8uT13 — 🌿 miss kitty abercrombie 🌼 (@sac_abercrombie) February 22, 2022



If all goes according to plan, the convoy will reach the D.C. Beltway area on Saturday, March 5.

“The People’s Convoy will abide by agreements with local authorities, and terminate in the vicinity of the DC area, but will NOT be going into DC proper,” the release stated.

The release noted that the convoy is “about freedom and unity: the truckers are riding unified across party and state lines and with people of all colors and creeds – Christians, Muslims, Jews, Sikhs, Mormons, Agnostics, Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, Native Americans, Republican, Democrats.”

The People’s Convoy leaves California today for Washington, D.C. to protest mask and vaccine mandates. Organizers hope thousands will take part. The convoy is scheduled to pass through Richmond and the Whitewater Valley on I-70 a week from tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5ETpxdXvld — Jeff Lane (@jeff_lanenews) February 23, 2022

“The message of The People’s Convoy is simple. The last 23 months of the COVID-19 pandemic have been a rough road for all Americans to travel: spiritually, emotionally, physically, and – not least – financially. With the advent of the vaccine and workable therapeutic agents, along with the hard work of so many sectors that contributed to declining COVID-19 cases and severity of illness, it is now time to re-open the country,” the release states.

“The average American worker needs to be able to end-run the economic hardships of the last two years, and get back to the business of making bread – so they can pay their rents and mortgages and help jumpstart this economy. To that end, it’s time for elected officials to work with the blue-collar and white-collar workers of America and restore accountability and liberty – by lifting all mandates and ending the state of emergency – as COVID is well-in-hand now, and Americans need to get back to work in a free and unrestricted manner.”

