Exclusive: Border Rancher Says Trump’s Right About Border, ‘It Is a Crisis’

The urgency to have a wall built at the border may not seem like a crisis for some, but for those living close to the border, the crisis is all too real.

One such person is Kari Wade, who, with her family, owns a ranch just 50 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

The border rancher recently responded to a Facebook comment when someone asked, “Where’s the fire” in regards to the urgency of President Trump to build the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Her response to the comment has now gone viral.

Wade responded to the comment with her own post saying, “Let me tell you where the fire is: The ‘fire’ is finding dead bodies on your ranch.”

TRENDING: ‘Empire’ Removes Smollett from Final Episodes as Reports Surface of On-Set Arguments, Calls for Firing

“The ‘fire’ is having to come home after dark and have to carry a rifle to go feed your livestock after BP tells you that they only caught 9 of the 15 they are looking for,” she added.

She goes on to give several other examples of how illegal immigration has impacted her and her family while living close to the border.

Wade ended the post saying, “The ‘fire’ is real for me, my family, and my community.”

Do you think there is a crisis at the border? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

When asked why she felt the need to write the post, Wade told The Western Journal, “My reaction was written out of a feeling of frustration and aggravation as a parent, landowner and United States tax-paying citizen.”

“My husband and I generally keep pretty quiet about what happens on our ranch because until recently, dealing with illegal immigration and drug smuggling was just ‘part of the territory,’” she said.

Wade went on to add that there comes a point when one has to say “enough is enough.”

The feedback to her post has been overwhelmingly positive, according to Wade.

“I have received messages from people all over the United States saying they support and pray for our family and everyone here on the border including the illegal immigrants who are coming over,” she said.

RELATED: 6 Illegal Immigrants Arrested for Ties to Mexican Drug Cartel and Human Trafficking

Wade said that the support she has received from the post has “truly lifted my spirits and helped me realize that we have a lot of support coming from all over our country.”

When asked if she agrees with Trump that there’s a crisis on the border, Wade said, “Absolutely.”

She told The Western Journal, “Over the past 3 months there has been a huge difference in the amount of activity we have seen on our ranch compared to last year at this time. We have always had illegal immigration and drug smuggling, but lately it seems like it has increased and according to CBP statistics it has increased by a tremendous amount.”

“If you look up the definition of crisis it states: a time of intense difficulty, trouble, or danger. It also states: a time when a difficult or important decision must be made,” Wade added.

Wade recounted one example of when U.S. citizen was denied medical care from a clinic because the clinic “had to tend to a large group of illegals coming through who requested medical assistance.”

“What about an American citizen, do we not take precedence?” she said. “This may not be a crisis to someone who lives in a high-rise in a city, but it is a crisis here in our small county with limited resources.”

She made the point that because of where she is located, they “get to see first-hand information that the news media does not provide.”

“We have a different perspective than most people,” Wade said. “People who think this is a ‘made-up’ crisis, have not had to come home at night and see the CBP trucks parked with their cameras and night vision spotting scopes pointed towards the mountains ¼ mile behind your house.”

She also said that although she is 50 miles from the border, she continually has to contend with “drug smugglers and illegals.”

“Our ranch is not getting the influx of large groups of people like the border ranchers and farmers do. They have a whole other set of issues. Usually, by the time they get to our area, it is not people who are seeking asylum. They are usually in small groups smuggling drugs or people,” she said.

When it comes to the wall, Wade said that while it’s not the complete answer to the border crisis, it’s definitely a good starting place.

“My vote is to bring our military to train along our border, it will make (cartels) think twice before crossing illegally.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.