Share
News
Former New England Patriots defensive end Jake Bequette, who served in the Army in Iraq after his NFL career, is running against incumbent Sen. John Boozman in the 2022 Republican primary to represent Arkansas in the U.S.Senate. Now he has won the endorsement of North Carolina congressman Madison Cawthorn.
Former New England Patriots defensive end Jake Bequette, who served in the Army in Iraq after his NFL career, is running against incumbent Sen. John Boozman in the 2022 Republican primary to represent Arkansas in the U.S.Senate. Now he has won the endorsement of North Carolina congressman Madison Cawthorn. (Stephan Savoia / AP)

Exclusive: Career Politician's Nightmare Come True? Cawthorn Endorses Former NFL Player, Iraq Vet Challenger

 By Michael Austin  January 11, 2022 at 4:14pm
Share

When he first chose to run to represent North Carolina’s 11th congressional district, Madison Cawthorn was seen as a bit of an outsider.

Too young, too inexperienced. There were many criticisms of Cawthorn, but he managed to rise above them, winning the election and quickly becoming one of the most popular young faces of the Republican Party.

Now, Cawthorn has chosen to endorse another young outsider looking to upset establishment norms — Jake Bequette.

Bequette, a veteran of both the NFL and U.S. Army, is running against Republican Sen. John Boozman in the Republican primary for the 2022 election to represent the state of Arkansas in the U.S. Senate.

“It’s not enough to elect Republicans anymore, we need warriors. There are few things the left is more scared of than someone like Jake Bequette being in the Senate,” Cawthorn said in comments sent exclusively to The Western Journal.

Trending:
Unwanted Guest Shows Up to Crash Pelosi's January 6 'Remembrance' Party

“From sacking quarterbacks to fighting ISIS, he’s someone who won’t back down.”

“I’m proud to endorse Jake and I’m excited to see him on the Senate floor.”

A former New England Patriots defensive lineman, Bequette spent two seasons with the team, according to The Guardian.

After retiring from the NFL, he joined the U.S. Army and served in Iraq.

Do you support Jake Bequette's run for office?

Years later, on July 12 of 2021, Bequette announced he would be running to represent Arkansas.

Bequette told The Western Journal he’s honored to have Cawthorn’s support.

He sees his current campaign as a chance to uphold the oath he had sworn during his time in the Army, an oath to “support and defend the Constitution.”

“The fight right now is not on some distant battlefield — it’s here at home. We have a Congress more concerned with appeasing CNN than protecting the freedoms that generations of American warriors have fought so hard to defend,” Bequette wrote.

As for why Bequette has chosen to run against Boozman, a Republican, the veteran had the following to say.

Related:
Kari Lake Pledges to Defy Biden with New Interstate Border Patrol, Solve Border Crisis Herself

“For too many years we’ve sent the same career politicians to Washington, and we’ve seen more freedoms taken away as our debt continues to rise,” Bequette told The Western Journal.

“We need new, bolder representatives less worried about careers in Washington and more worried about the country our children will inherit.”

The Western Journal reached out to Sen. Boozman’s team for comment. If and when the senator decides to respond, this story will be updated accordingly.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Remember: The Last 2 Years of Hell Were Completely Caused by China and the Left
Exclusive: Career Politician's Nightmare Come True? Cawthorn Endorses Former NFL Player, Iraq Vet Challenger
This Is Your Brain on CNN: Sotomayor Shocks Nation by Spewing COVID Misinformation in Supreme Court
Hypocrite-In-Chief: Biden Demands Law and Order Jan. 6 After Fanning Flames of Riots All Through 2020
Kari Lake Pledges to Defy Biden with New Interstate Border Patrol, Solve Border Crisis Herself
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!