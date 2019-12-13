SECTIONS
Exclusive: Comedian Terrence Williams And Tomi Lahren Headline 'The Deplorables Show' in Arizona Promising Conservative Entertainment in 2020

By Randy DeSoto
Published December 13, 2019 at 8:23am
“The Deplorables” show is making its next stop on its national tour in the Phoenix, Arizona, metropolitan area in January 2020, promising to bring laughter and fun that pro-Trump conservatives will enjoy.

In an exclusive interview with The Western Journal, comedian and political commentator Terrence K. Williams, who is headlining “The Deplorables,” observed that the mainstream media ignores a large portion of America.

“They ignore conservatives, deplorables, Trump supporters, so me and a few other comedians … decided to go on tour and bring some entertainment to the conservative world,” he said.

Provided Photo / The Deplorables Tour

During 2019, “The Deplorables” played in New York City; Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; Houston and Dallas, Texas; Portland, Oregon; Tacoma, Washington; and the Los Angeles metro area, among other locations.

The first venue for 2020 will be the Mesa Arts Center in Mesa, Arizona, about 20 miles east of downtown Phoenix, on Jan. 17. Mesa has been ranked the most conservative city in America.

Joining Williams on the stage will be comedian Steve “Mudflap” McGrew, who has appeared in his own special on Comedy Central and on Sirius XM.

The Deplorables in Mesa will also feature Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren and conservative media personalities Brandon Tatum and Benny Johnson.

Tatum, who hails from Arizona, told The Western Journal what he most likes about the show is that like-minded “patriots get to come together” and enjoy each other’s company, while having a good time.

He described “The Deplorables” as “good, clean conservative entertainment that you won’t be able to find anywhere else.”

Williams recounted that the audience’s response to “The Deplorables” has been very positive.

“People are so excited,” he said. “They are so happy. They say, ‘I can’t believe that there are actually some conservative entertainers. There are some entertainers that actually love America and respect the president.'”

“The one thing I enjoy is bringing the laughter and seeing a crowd of patriotic people laugh,” Williams added. “It’s wonderful. We all deserve a laugh these days.”

Trump heralded the entertainer as a “talented, talented guy” at an event at the White House in October.

Williams said he has been a Trump supporter since the billionaire businessman came down the escalator in Trump Tower in June 2015 to announce his presidential candidacy.

“I just knew that he was right for America,” Williams said. “We needed a change, a real change. We didn’t need another politician, we needed a real person. I believed that Trump was the best for that.”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







