Exclusive: Gen. Flynn Reveals His Prayer for Trump and 2024

Former national security advisor Michael Flynn has revealed his prayerful hope for 2024.

The retired lieutenant general and adviser to former President Donald Trump spoke about the next presidential election in an exclusive interview with The Western Journal on Friday.

He’s praying that Trump will announce a campaign to take back the presidency, and he predicts that he will.

“I do believe that Trump will announce. I do believe that strongly. I pray that he does.”

Trump has consistently indicated that he’s seriously looking at a 2024 presidential comeback bid.

If elected, he’d become the second president in American history to serve non-consecutive terms in the White House. Democrat Grover Cleveland served two separate terms in the late 19th century.

Flynn is also predicting that Americans will become closely involved in elections at the local level, citing election integrity and security.

He’s urging Americans to sign up as poll watchers.

“The role of poll watcher is as important as president of the United States on voting day because when we increase the number of people poll watching — meaning observing what is happening in the polls — those that are trying to cheat the system, they feel intimidated,” he said.

“So go be a poll watcher, if nothing else. But I know people are getting involved, and that’s sort of my prediction for 2024.”

In a conversation with The Western Journal’s deputy managing editor Josh Manning, Flynn pushed back on establishment media attempts to smear his character using sources who barely know him.

He rejected the media’s attempts to link him to the QAnon movement, suggesting that the conspiracy could have its origins in a government program.

Flynn was an early supporter of Trump before his historic 2016 election victory and was tapped to serve as his national security advisor.

An FBI probe marred with political bias and partisanship forced Flynn’s ouster from the Trump administration.

Flynn received a presidential pardon from Trump after the Justice Department sought to railroad the former Defense Intelligence Agency director into prison.

Trump indicated in 2020 that he would consider bringing Flynn back to the White House.

