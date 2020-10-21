Exclusive from Gen. Flynn: Stand with Me, Renounce the Left and Hold the Line on Nov. 3

We are a nation founded by leaders who fought tyranny and oppression to ensure that all American citizens be treated fairly and equally across this land.

These constitutional and God-given rights should never be denied, stolen or silenced by false prosecutions or political persecutions driven by fear, hatred or animosity. Those who scowl at the very core of our republic and act from vengeance or revenge against one of us threaten the safety and security of all of us.

Never should our nation, our president or any family or individual be so viciously targeted, maligned, smeared and threatened as we have all felt for the past four years and counting. This unconscionable and seditious direct attack by ideologically driven elitists strikes at the will of the American people who ensure our very freedoms through their vote and daily selfless actions.

We cannot allow the opposing leftist agenda to continue enabling the fleecing of America, peddling connected-influence for cash, exploiting American innovation for an elitist self-serving purpose, wielding official power and influence as a means to ensure personal gain while exercising mass control and selling out our American ideals for ideologies to pursue what the leftists would like as “common and normal.”

These all diminish the power and purpose inherent in “we the people” who constitute our republic.

I ask that you stand with me today in renouncing this betrayal of trust that has burdened our nation and breached the foundation of our American ideals.

Let us proclaim with one united voice across this land that we will hold the line and never allow the rightful power of the citizens of the United States of America to be uprooted, undercut, usurped or held hostage by a coup against our nation, a duly elected president, or any future president of these United States.

I want you to think about this statement for one moment — it is inconceivable that America would ever experience a coup, but that is precisely what has been happening.

The events of these past four years are testing the will of our nation. We fight not for a government, a political party, an oligarchy, a king or royal family, an ideology or a central committee — or to protect material possessions.

As Americans, we fight for our own freedoms — for precious ideals built on a foundation of God-given rights that ensure our way of life and all around us; these are what we must be prepared to defend with our very lives.

Our core American ideals and values codified by our Founding Fathers in the Declaration of Independence and by the framers of our Constitution have stood the test of time only with our support. It requires that we judiciously exercise our right to vote into office accountable officials as well as our responsibility to question and hold those elected, appointed and unelected officials to account.

Together, all of America continues to overcome this enormous hurdle. While we may falter from time to time, we will not fail. When we do falter, we must help each other get back on our feet, dust ourselves off and face head-on whatever lies ahead.

In the breach, we continue to be relentlessly tested with false accusations, untruths and hatred for our beliefs and for raising our voices, but we cannot be deterred, and our bonds of liberty must not break.

On the strength of one link in the cable depends the might of the chain. Let the strength of your family be the first link; add to it your neighbors, your community and your friends. We are all one nation under God and one people: Americans.

To all Americans, what we choose to do in this life should not be stopped by fear, an emotion manifested by illusion. Never allow fear into your heart or allow it to trick you.

Instead, embrace uncertainty as a driving force for discovery and understanding; accept the risk that comes with daily sacrifice; work to overcome the sheer magnitude of life’s challenges, especially during this crucible of our nation’s history.

Our very survival as the nation we were conceived to be — a constitutional republic — is at stake.

Yes, America, we are under attack and on trial. The leftists question our greatness, our potential and the very rights all Americans enjoy. And, while we face what appear to be insurmountable odds, patriots united will win because we are the keepers of that shining city on the hill, and we will not be deterred from accomplishing our mission and performing our duty.

Despite the extraordinary challenges faced, American patriots always “rise up” to defend our faith, our families, our homes, our honor and our nation. Today, perhaps more than ever before, America requires tried, true and tested patriots to lead the way and ensure the future of our children and grandchildren.

As soon as the American majority rises up in one voice to hold evil to account, that is when evil will take the easy way out and implement its escape plan. Evil will drown in a sea of accountability.

When our rule of law is seriously threatened, when our thin blue line is under grave assault, when our churches and synagogues are endangered, when socialism is pounding our gates down, we must stand firm in the breach and hold all bad actors to account.

Even framer Benjamin Franklin, departing the Constitutional Convention in 1787, when asked if we were a monarchy or a republic, he stated, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Patriots, let’s keep it! Send a clear, loud and strong message to the world with our votes on Nov. 3 that we choose freedom. Vote in person, and vote for President Donald J. Trump and every Republican on the ballot. Never has your vote been more important.

As we face Election Day in this time of trial, always remember that in the end, there is only one who is the ultimate judge of our American destiny. America must forever remain “one nation under God.”

God bless America!

