During an exclusive interview with The Western Journal this week, Dr. Monique Yohanan said Americans have a right to question the country’s vaccine schedule and must learn to advocate for themselves in medical settings.

Yohanan, who is director of the Center for Better Health at Independent Women, has an impeccable academic resume.

She received her medical degree from the Dartmouth/Brown Program and a Master of Public Health from Johns Hopkins. She did her residency in internal medicine at Harvard and a fellowship in geriatrics at Stanford.

In addition, Yohanan has held faculty appointments while maintaining active licensure and board certification in internal medicine.

Her CV, however, clashes with mainstream media narratives regarding vaccine skepticism. Those who pose questions about vaccinations are typically tagged as uneducated, misinformed, and are told to “trust the science.”

So why would someone with over 20 years of experience in clinical medicine, technology, and health policy speak out like this? Because she believes vaccination has become so politicized and deified that it’s harming patients.

“I feel like there’s a lot of dismissal of MAHA [Make America Healthy Again],” she said. “There’s a lot of dismissal of people who have questions about vaccines. There are people, historically, who framed the vaccine schedule as ‘You’re pro vaccine if you agree to every single vaccine, and that’s that.’ If you get all 27 shots and you shut your mouth and don’t say a word, then you’re a good person.'”

“And God forbid, you might say, ‘Well, I’m OK with my kid getting the shot for measles or for whooping cough, but do I really need the shot for hepatitis B?’”

Yohanan said that in California, “if you don’t get the shot for hepatitis B, your kid can’t go to public school.” And she’s correct. The state doesn’t even allow for religious or personal belief exemptions.

“That’s not a public health policy. To me, that is very coercive,” she added. “With COVID, what we had is so much, to me, of an overstatement of confidence that people started questioning everything, and so that’s where I come from, is that people are willing to have a more nuanced discussion.”

Yohanan also highlighted how California doctors are financially incentivized by Medicaid to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“If your kid gets vaccinated against measles, mumps, rubella, pertussis tetanus, polio, all the rest, but doesn’t get the vaccination for hepatitis A, or doesn’t get the vaccination for hepatitis B, the doctor will get paid less,” she declared.

“I don’t think this is evil on the part of the doctors. This is not a big part of their funding, but it does factor into their quality scores.”

She then said she believes this year’s flu shot is ineffective, adding, “it just doesn’t work.”

It especially troubles her that pharmacies continually offer flu shots to customers and patients who’ve already said no.

Her thoughts on vaccines stemmed from an op-ed she wrote for Townhall late last month titled, “Questioning Vaccines Isn’t Fringe — Even Among Harris Voters.”

In it, Yohanan cited a Politico poll revealing that “vaccine skepticism among Americans is widespread,” with 36 percent of Harris voters agreeing “that the facts on vaccines are still up for debate.”

“That’s not a fringe element. That’s a constituency,” her article read. “It isn’t ignorance that needs correction. It’s a signal that deserves to be understood.”

Yohanan told The Western Journal that President Donald Trump did the right thing rolling out Operation Warp Speed during the pandemic, but cautioned that it was a “different virus” back then. She also touched upon the threat of myocarditis, a potentially fatal inflammation of the heart, that’s been seen in mRNA vaccine recipients.

“I think the evidence is real for harm, especially in young men, the evidence for myocarditis,” she stated. “I think there are people who have underplayed that signal and they’ve had an institutional pressure to stick with this.”

As for COVID booster shots, Yohanan said people shouldn’t be getting jabbed over and over again, unless there are special circumstances.

“I truly don’t understand this, other than it’s almost like a religion for some people,” she added.

When asked if her Christian faith plays a role in her work, she cited her Catholic upbringing, before saying, “I don’t see how you can just be a scientist. I’m trained as a scientist, and I care very much … I was a hospice doctor. I think about the amount of time that I spent in rooms, having been there during the anointing of the sick, feeling somebody’s spirit leave the room, and knowing what that means to people and [I know] that kind of intercession is important.”

She said she sees medicine through a lens of “faith” and “church,” adding that it has served as a “guidepost” for her throughout her career.

“I do take that very seriously,” the Ivy Leaguer continued. “It’s something that culturally, I feel, we’ve lost in some ways, which is a shame.”

She also thinks the medical industry should apologize to the doctors it “tried to silence” who had questions during the pandemic, if they ever hope to win back public trust.

“I feel like public health leadership earned the distrust of a lot of people,” she explained. “A lot of the kids who are now sick are kids who, during the Biden administration, didn’t get vaccinated because they didn’t trust the system during COVID. They didn’t trust the shutdowns. They lost a trust in public health.

“I’m not saying people weren’t trying their best,” she concluded. “But they made mistakes.”

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