During Attorney General William Barr’s House Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday, Rep. Pramila Jayapal omitted important information about a “Reopen Michigan” rally that took place in late April, but video provided exclusively to The Western Journal helped paint a more accurate picture of that event.

Bill Barr is aggressive towards Black Lives Matter protests but not armed right-wing extremists threatening to lynch a Governor. Why? Because white men with swastikas storming a Capitol are part of Trump’s agenda while people of color protesting injustice are seen as terrorists. pic.twitter.com/hrpUuatIks — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) July 28, 2020

The Washington Democrat attempted to compare a reopen Michigan protest, which resulted in no violent riots or deaths, to Black Lives Matter protests, which have resulted in violence, riots, lootings and even multiple killings all across the country.

Jayapal claimed the federal government “violently dismantled” Black Lives Matter protests while Barr turned a blind eye in Michigan as “white men” and “protesters carry guns and confederate flags and swastikas and call for the governor of Michigan to be beheaded and shot and lynched.”

Brandon Straka, a conservative influencer and founder of the #WalkAway campaign, took to Twitter to address Jayapal’s statement.

Emotionally unhinged @RepJayapal describes Re-Open Michigan Rally as “white men with swasticas calling for the lynching and beheading of Gov. Whitmer”.

I was AT this rally. I have footage of myself interviewing BLACK WOMEN there to support the cause.

Every word of this is a lie. pic.twitter.com/nmT7sjsprs — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) July 28, 2020

“Emotionally unhinged @RepJayapal describes Re-Open Michigan Rally as ‘white men with swasticas calling for the lynching and beheading of Gov. Whitmer,'” Straka tweeted.

“I was AT this rally. I have footage of myself interviewing BLACK WOMEN there to support the cause. Every word of this is a lie.”

Although Jayapal described the protesters as swastika-wearing, violent white men demanding the death of their governor, Straka’s video from the event tells a different story about the protesters in attendance.

One protester, a black female Trump supporter, explained to Straka why she joined the protest.

“Well, I want us to reopen our state,” the protester said.

She went on to explain that she had worked at a daycare, but due to shutdown orders, the daycare had closed and she was now out of a job.

Straka shared the video exclusively with The Western Journal and provided his thoughts on Jayapal’s description of the Michigan rally.

“I’m a big believer in using social media to our advantage. When I created #WalkAway, in addition to encouraging those leaving the left to make testimonials I also encouraged conservatives to make videos – reclaiming the false narratives about conservatives created by the liberal media,” Straka told The Western Journal.

“We all have the power to get the truth out – but conservative silence has allowed these leftist narratives to thrive. I want conservatives to speak up and speak out whenever and where ever we can.

“I want the Silent Majority to become unsilent.”

