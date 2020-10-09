House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats thought they could bully Donald Trump into accepting their radical bailout scam — but the president will never accept a rotten deal for the American people.

Contrary to what liberal lawmakers say about their $2.4 trillion stimulus monstrosity, the hyperpartisan legislation passed by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives is not a good-faith effort to provide relief, but a strong-arm tactic by a political bully.

Despite being dubbed a “compromise” by the left, the bill is actually a bloated bailout fund for failing Democrat-run cities and states, packed with billions of dollars in wasteful spending that could and should be put to better use.

The Democrats, however, have long abided by the motto “never let a crisis go to waste” — and for Pelosi, the coronavirus pandemic was the biggest crisis (and hence the biggest political opportunity) of the century.

When the president himself fell ill, she moved quickly to capitalize on the news.

Just hours after President Trump announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Pelosi viewed it as a chance to bulldoze her political opposition, publicly suggesting, with evident glee, that Republicans should abandon their principles and accept the Democrats’ proposal without modification.

“Maybe now that people who see the president of the United States with all the protection that he has, and the first lady, still having this exposure, it might be … a learning experience,” Pelosi said at the time. “But more than learning, it has to be something that is acted upon.”

Of course, Pelosi gravely underestimated the president’s resolve and commitment to American workers.

Not long after he returned to the White House, Donald Trump called the Democrats out for their sleazy negotiation tactics, declaring that he would not participate in negotiations with an adversary who was not willing to negotiate in good faith.

“Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19,” he tweeted.

“We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their request, and looking to the future of our Country.”

After letting the Democrats stew over that overnight, the president offered lawmakers an opportunity to get around the impasse by passing the critical elements of the stimulus package — measures that enjoy significant bipartisan support, such as reviving the Paycheck Protection Program and protecting tens of thousands of airline jobs — as standalone bills.

“If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY,” the President wrote in a follow-up tweet. “I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?”

If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy? @MarkMeadows @senatemajldr @kevinomccarthy @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

If the Democrats truly believe in helping American workers and businesses weather the coronavirus pandemic, nothing is preventing them from immediately backing the president’s plan, especially since they have themselves expressed support for the policies he is promoting.

Instead of insisting on a comprehensive proposal that is saturated with irrelevant partisan initiatives, Congress could seize the opportunity to provide economic relief to those who need it most.

“The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business,” the president wrote in another tweet, adding that “Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act.”

The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business. Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act. Have this money. I will sign now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

The president’s unexpected offer received a warm reaction from investors and entrepreneurs — the stock market rallied after his remarks, with the Dow soaring by over 500 points.

It’s a strong signal that congressional Democrats should put politics aside and do what seemingly everybody agrees needs to be done.

Donald Trump will never accept a bad deal simply to get a deal done, and it’s about time that Speaker Pelosi learns that lesson.

