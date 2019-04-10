GOP Congressman on Why Ocasio-Cortez Is His Favorite Dem in Congress: ‘She’s the Architect of Chaos’

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz revealed that New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is his favorite Democrat in Congress on a podcast exclusively obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Gaetz joined Wisconsin Republican Rep. Sean Duffy on his “Plaidcast” podcast Tuesday, to discuss a variety of issues going on in Congress, including the state of the Democratic Party and who his favorite Democrat is in Congress.

When asked by Duffy, without hesitation, Gaetz, a strong advocate of President Donald Trump, said his favorite Democrat in Congress is “Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez,” saying “It’s not even close!”

“So, is there something going on here? Have you guys, like, met?” Duffy responded.

“Oh, yeah. Yeah look, she’s very pleasant. What I love about AOC is…,” Gaetz said before Duffy cut him off.

“Have you had a glass of wine together? Have you been to the infinity pool at her place yet on the rooftop?” Duffy asked, joking about reports of Ocasio-Cortez’s expensive apartment building in Washington.

“No, no! I’ve not received an invite to that yet. But it seems you know a lot about it,” Gaetz responded.

“I’ve seen the pictures. I was hoping to get some more information from you,” Duffy followed up.

Gaetz went on to explain.

“So the deal with her that I love is that she’s the architect of chaos,” he said.

“I think that there are people on the far right and on the far left that do have some stuff in common when it comes to institutional change in this place. And I like the fact that she’s shaking up the Democrats. I find it very interesting.”

Duffy had a slightly different take.

He said he thinks it is “frightening what she’s doing with the Democrats. They’re all buying into it. But, by the way, I think she’s just going to help us win more seats because some of this stuff is absolutely insane.”

Gaetz agreed, saying, “Well, yeah!”

“She’s crazy in the membrane. OK, enough AOC,” Duffy concluded.

