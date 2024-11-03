Exclusive Op-Ed: Israeli Governor Offers 'Grim Reminder' of What's Truly at Stake This Election

Election Day is quickly approaching — and the eyes of the world are on America. As conflict plagues the Middle East and dangerous agents of terror continue nefarious operations, the electoral outcome of the U.S. election is arguably as consequential for Israelis as it is for residents of Pennsylvania or Iowa.

Israeli interests — as well as our Western values — align with those of America. Hopefully the political leaders who understand the mutual benefits are successful on Nov. 5.

Israel is appreciative of the historical support provided by the U.S. government, as well as the prayers of the American people. We are a relatively small country surrounded by tens of millions of people who wish our state didn’t exist. As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put it earlier this year, “Iran is fighting us on a seven-front war.”

With the help of allies, Israel has successfully launched military and clandestine operations that are declawing terror organizations that pose a grave threat to our people. Most recently, Israel crippled Hezbollah’s communications network, took out the leader of Hamas, and surgically picked-off other terror group leadership.

And this follows 12-months of aggressive — but targeted — operations in Gaza to root out entrenched fighters who helped facilitate the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, which left more than one thousand Israelis dead and hundreds more taken hostage. These defensive maneuvers will continue until the terror threat is snuffed out.

It’s a campaign Americans should be proud to support. Not only does it help keep Israel safe, but it advances American interests in the region. It’s a two-way street.

Israel stands as the strongest ally of America in the Middle East — championing Western values and playing a strategic geopolitical role. Remember these terror groups waging war on Israel are no friend of the U.S. These are the same groups, countries, and entities that chant “death to America” in the streets as American flags are burned and trampled.

If Israel were out of the picture, this bloodshed wouldn’t simply end; it would spread. September 11, 2001, is a grim reminder of what can happen when terror is allowed to fester and metastasize like a cancer.

But despite the symbiotic relationship between America and Israel, some U.S. politicians are bucking decades of bipartisan diplomatic norms — turning a cold shoulder to their friends on the other side of the world.

Anti-Israeli sentiment began bubbling up from a small minority of activists on college campuses in the months following the Oct. 7 attacks. It subsequently infected parts of American media and finally spread to a contingent of elected leaders in Washington, D.C.

It is now an election issue that starkly separates politicians who will — and will not — continue to stand with Israel and American interests in the region.

Israelis — especially Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria — are resilient. Our people have been persecuted time and time again. But with the friendship of America, we have been able to endure by going toe-to-toe with enemy forces that are hostile towards Western values that the U.S. and Israel share. I hope this sentiment breaks through on Election Day.

I for one have faith the American voter will continue to stand with Israel.

