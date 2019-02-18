Exclusive: Reagan Insider – Trump’s Picked Better Conservative Judges Than Reagan

President of the Leadership Institute and former Reagan White House staffer Morton Blackwell recently commended President Trump in an interview with The Western Journal for picking “philosophically” conservative judges.

In fact, Blackwell says that President Trump’s judicial nominees are actually more conservative than Reagan’s nominees.

“Who would have thought that Donald Trump would have in two years of judicial nominations, come up with the most legally conservative judges than any president that has ever come up with,” Blackwell told The Western Journal.

Blackwell said, “In ‘80, I was a Reagan delegate and I worked three years on the Reagan White House staff, and I love Ronald Reagan.”

“But I believe,” he said, “Donald Trump has done a better job of picking philosophically conservative judges than even Reagan did.”

While President Trump has only been in office for two years, he’s had two nominees confirmed to the Supreme Court — Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanagh — who took the places of Justices Antonin Scalia and Anthony Kennedy respectively.

Gorsuch was confirmed in a relatively easy 54-45 vote in 2017.

However, Kavanaugh was barely confirmed by the Senate after a partisan line vote of 50-48 in the fall of 2018.

Not only did Blackwell serve on Reagan’s White House staff but he was also involved in the decision making process that produced the Reagan judges — including the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Throughout his presidency, President Ronald Reagan picked five nominees to the Supreme Court, with four being confirmed by the Senate.

Robert Bork was denied a seat on the bench after failing to be confirmed by the Senate in a 42-58 vote in 1987.

Blackwell has other ties to the Supreme Court as well.

Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife Virginia or “Ginni” is a graduate of the Leadership Institue training, Blackwell said.

“I trained her before she met Clarence,” he said.

“I told her that as far as I’m concerned, her most important mission in life is to keep Clarence Thomas healthy,” Blackwell added with a chuckle.

Blackwell also serves on the RNC’s Standing Committee on Rules.

