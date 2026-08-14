Exclusive: RNC Condemns DNC Vote to Abolish ICE - Party Has Been Overtaken by Socialists

The Republican National Committee on Friday strongly condemned a 25-12 vote by the Democratic National Committee’s Resolutions Committee to advance a measure calling for the formal abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The vote took place at the party’s summer meeting in Austin, Texas. It essentially urges congressional Democrats to draft and support legislation that will result in the dismantling of the country’s ability to enforce its immigration laws.

The DNC Resolutions Committee voted 25-12 to advance a resolution calling for the abolishment of ICE It will now go to the wider body for a vote — Alex J. Rouhandeh (@AlexRouhandeh) August 13, 2026

In a Friday news release, the RNC condemned the vote and cautioned that Democrats are growing more extreme as they push to open up America’s borders permanently.

The RNC said:

“This is the latest signal that Democrats are being run over by the socialist wing of their party who want open borders, mass amnesty, and the complete and total abolishment of prisons and the police.”

In comments to The Western Journal, RNC national press secretary Natalie Baldassarre reminded voters what is at stake in November if Democrats are successful at the polls and are allowed to advance an agenda that will put Americans in harm’s way.

“If Democrats formally adopt this resolution, it shows how far they’re willing to go to appease their socialist base and how little they care about public safety,” Baldassarre said.

She added:

“President Trump has secured our border, deported violent criminal aliens, and delivered the lowest murder rate in 125 years, and Republicans will always put American citizens first.”

Baldassarre also issued a broader statement on behalf of the RNC:

“Democrats are the open borders party. Their radical pro-criminal agenda puts law enforcement and the public at risk. President Trump secured our border, deported violent criminal aliens, and delivered the lowest murder rate in 125 years. If Democrats had any backbone they’d vote down this dangerous proposal and put American citizens first.”

The RNC said the DNC committee’s Friday vote was yet more evidence that the party has been hijacked by fringe radicals.

Since President Donald Trump took his oath last January, violent crime has collapsed at a historic pace nationwide, the RNC noted.

Homicides are down 51 percent, carjackings have plummeted 73 percent, home burglaries have dropped by 56 percent, and car thefts are down by more than half, Baldassarre said.

As Democrats have dug in on their opposition to immigration enforcement, ICE agents have simultaneously faced a 1,300 percent increase in assaults and an 8,000 percent increase in reported death threats.

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