Report: RNC To Spend Big Bucks Attacking Democrats on Immigration Proposals

The Republican National Committee will spend six figures on advertisement criticizing Democrats for their proposals on how to fix the immigration system, according to internal information obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

The advertisements will point out Democrats refusal to work with President Donald Trump to secure the U.S. border and their positions on immigration, including open borders, sanctuary cities and more.

The ad buy is directed at states that Trump won in 2016 and focuses on districts where there is an opportunity for pick-up seats.

The blitz will feature 83 versions of the ad across many different platforms including Facebook and Google.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the committee is doing this to call out Democrats for their positions on illegal immigration.

“While Democrats continue to put American lives at risk by refusing to acknowledge the crisis unfolding at our southern border, President Trump has made it clear that his first priority is the safety and security of the American people,” McDaniel told TheDCNF.

“We know that this issue remains a top priority for Americans and we are ready to hold Democrats accountable for their reckless positions and dangerous policies on immigration.”

This comes as the RNC raised a historic amount of money in February, as Republicans gear up for 2020.

The RNC raised $14.6 million, a record high for the month of February in a non-election year, according to internal numbers shared with TheDCNF.

The number is also the second highest of all time for the month of February, going back to 2004.

The RNC announced in June that they would be fundraising throughout Trump’s first 500 days in office as a campaign strategy.

For five months the RNC released videos touting Trump’s success, which they say will help lead them to victory for the midterm elections.

The committee filed a record-setting $19.8 million January 2017 after Trump was elected into office.

