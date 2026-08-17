Exclusive: Texas Lawmaker Says Talarico 'Most Liberal' in State History Amid Speculation He Fabricated Intern Story: He 'Relies on Dishonesty'

A Texas state legislator called Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico the “most liberal” candidate in the state’s history when reacting to allegations that the latter embellished his first story as a lawmaker.

As The Western Journal previously noted, Talarico suspiciously predicted he might be mistaken for an intern after he was first elected to the state House in 2018.

Twice after that election, Talarico said he feared he might be mistaken for a support staffer when reporting for his first day of work.

On Nov. 20, 2018, Talarico told KVUE-TV he feared he would be “stuffed into a locker” and that he might be confused for a lower-level staffer after taking his oath.

Weeks later, he told the Austin American-Statesman, “My No. 1 goal is to not be confused for an intern.”

People whom The Western Journal spoke to about the apparent prognostication were not at all surprised that Talarico did, in fact, later claim twice that he was teased on his first day of work and mistaken for an intern.

Per one of those sources, Talarico has a penchant for being dishonest.

Do you think James Talarico’s persona is an act? Yes No

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In a comment to The Western Journal, Republican state Rep. Brian Harrison said:

“James relies on dishonesty because he’s the most liberal statewide candidate in Texas history, and his entire campaign is based on covering up his radical past policy positions in a pathetic attempt to con Texans into believing he shares their values.”

Weeks after Talarico shared his apparent anxiety about being mistaken for an intern, he claimed that Capitol parking garage attendants quizzed him about his job status.

A Jan. 8, 2019, Texas Tribune profile was published the same day Talarico said he reported to work as a legislator for the first time with the state House in session.

“One of them told me I look like an intern,” he claimed of two garage attendants.

A month later, on a program called “Trey Blocker Show,” Talarico expanded the story.

He said, “The guys in the parking garage gave me a little bit of grief on my first day, saying I looked more like an intern than a legislator.”

Talarico added, “But I think that’s a compliment.”

The particularity of the prediction and its apparent coming to fruition follows a pattern for people who know or have been around Talarico.

The 37-year-old’s credibility has been a major question for months, since he announced his campaign and defeated U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the state’s Democratic Senate primary.

Talarico previously expressed his belief that there are a half-dozen genders and once publicly described God as “nonbinary.”

He has spent weeks trying to walk those statements back.

Karol Markowicz, a columnist for the New York Post, recently referred to Talarico’s entire public persona as an “act” after poring over many of his past public statements.

She concluded, “Democrats badly want to appeal to those voters, who feel like the party has gotten on the leftist crazy train and has zero interest in jumping off. But they’re skipping the part about running actual normal, sane candidates — in favor of people who can plausibly put on the act.”

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