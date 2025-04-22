Executive Producer of '60 Minutes' Abruptly Quits, Says He's No Longer Allowed to 'Make Independent Decisions'

Bill Owens, executive producer of CBS’s “60 Minutes,” resigned suddenly Tuesday.

He cited a loss of control at the liberal-leaning show amid ongoing controversies.

In a memo to staff, obtained by Deadline, Owens wrote: “Over the past months, it has also become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it.

“To make independent decisions based on what was right for ’60 Minutes,’ right for the audience.

“So, having defended this show — and what we stand for — from every angle, over time with everything I could, I am stepping aside so the show can move forward.”

As The New York Times reported, Owens is one of only three people to have run “60 Minutes” in its 57-year history. His tenure, however, ended under scrutiny, reflecting the program’s troubled recent history

Owens’ resignation comes amid a $10 billion lawsuit from President Donald Trump against CBS. Trump accused “60 Minutes” of “unlawful and illegal behavior” over a 2024 Kamala Harris interview. Trump effectively accused the segment of being edited to favor Harris, calling it deceptive.

Owens had resisted apologizing for the Harris interview. In February, he told staff he would not agree to an apology as part of any settlement with Trump.

Corporate pressure from Paramount, CBS’s parent company, added to the tension. Paramount has sought Trump administration approval for a merger with Skydance, pushing for a settlement, according to the Times.

Shari Redstone, Paramount’s controlling shareholder, supports the settlement. This corporate interference has frustrated CBS News journalists, especially at “60 Minutes.”

Owens’s exit marks another low point for the embattled program. The show has faced accusations of liberal bias for years, alienating conservative viewers.

The program’s editorial decisions have long drawn scrutiny. Many conservatives view “60 Minutes” as emblematic of broader media bias favoring Democrats.

Owens’s departure raises questions about the show’s future direction. It must now find its fourth executive producer in nearly six decades.

‘60 Minutes’ producer Bill Owens quits under pressure from Trump’s CBS lawsuit https://t.co/0DMzIXcJ65 pic.twitter.com/0UjDeMcSuF — New York Post (@nypost) April 22, 2025



CBS News president Wendy McMahon acknowledged Owens’s contributions, according to the Times. But conservatives argue the show needs a complete overhaul to address its partisan reputation.

The timing of Owens’s resignation, amid Trump’s lawsuit, underscores CBS’s challenges.

The Harris interview controversy is just the latest in a string of missteps.

Owens’ exit may signal deeper troubles for a program long accused of pushing a left-wing agenda.

