'Exhausted' MSNBC Host Unable to Make It Through Trump's First 100 Days: 'So Soft'

President Donald Trump has not been in office 100 days, but some reporters are already tapping out.

On Wednesday, host of “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell,” Lawrence O’Donnell, told colleague and fellow MSNBC host Rachel Maddow that he was taking a week off, according to Mediate.

The clip of O’Donnell began circulating on social media platform X, showing him telling Maddow that he — unlike her — did not pledge to cover the first 100 days of the Trump presidency.

An “exhausted” Lawrence O’Donnell tells his colleague Rachel Maddow he’s taking a week-long break from covering Trump after 50 days felt like nearly 100. “I thought it was day 92. It turns out it’s day 52, Rachel! And I’m exhausted at day 52” https://t.co/QIZ0cULl4b pic.twitter.com/VSOqQGj48p — Zachary Leeman (@WritingLeeman) March 13, 2025

“Well, here’s the thing: This is day 52. I thought it was day 92, and it turns out it’s day 52, Rachel,” he told Maddow.

“And I’m exhausted at day 52,” he said, with a long sigh.

“I’m going to take next week off,” O’Donnell concluded, promising to return and complete coverage of the first 100 days.

This is a pretty weak display by O’Donnell.

Trump himself is 78, making him five years older than O’Donnell.

The president has kept up an absolutely backbreaking pace in his first several weeks back in the Oval Office. If O’Donnell can’t cover Trump doing the job for 100 days, how will he manage the next four years?

MSNBC and other networks are used to a lax workday under the Biden administration.

According to the New York Post, former President Joe Biden took over one third of his presidency for vacation days — 577 days out of 1,463 days in office.

Clearly the sudden shift towards actually fulfilling the role of the executive by Trump took O’Donnell by surprise.

Democrats and the mainstream media are a bunch of pansies. MSNBC host, Lawrence O’Donnell, needs to take a week off because Trump is too much. These people are so soft. pic.twitter.com/t1hUiZf4dP — Russ Walker (@RWalkerFW) March 14, 2025

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with a vacation, but an announcement is downright dramatic.

O’Donnell appears in a studio to cover Trump while raking in millions annually.

The average working American can only roll their eyes hearing that a handsomely paid reporter simply can’t keep up.

Again, O’Donnell is not working construction or driving an 18-wheeler, he’s broadcasting from a studio with a team and living comfortably.

O’Donnell’s decision betrays — if anyone needed reassurance — the narrative that Trump is a threat to democracy and creating a constitutional crisis.

If the president were really such a tyrant, wouldn’t those noble and heroic reporters be remaining vigilant in providing the American people with round the clock coverage, so we can monitor Trump’s every move?

